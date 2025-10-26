New Zealand Vs England Toss Update, 1st ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand take on England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in the first ODI
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first
The match kicks off the three-match ODI series following England’s 1-0 win in the rain-affected T20 leg
New Zealand take on England in the first One Day International (ODI) on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match kicks off the three-match ODI series and will be closely watched as both teams look to begin the series on a strong note. Get NZ vs ENG toss update right here.
This encounter follows a rain-affected T20 leg in which England emerged victorious with a 1-0 win. With several key players returning and teams settling into their lineups, the first ODI sets the stage for what promises to be a competitive series over the next few days.
New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against England.
New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy