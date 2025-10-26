Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Rajasthan government has transferred 67 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, including 32 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), in a major reshuffle.
Key changes include Gajendra Singh Rathore being appointed as Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, and Kailash Chand as CEO, Zila Parishad, Dausa.
The large-scale transfers aim to enhance administrative efficiency and strengthen local governance across multiple districts.
The Rajasthan government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 67 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), including 32 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs). The Department of Personnel issued the transfer orders late on Saturday night.
According to the notification, several Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) have been reassigned to new positions. Gajendra Singh Rathore, the ADM of Ajmer, has been appointed Secretary to the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer. He replaces Kailash Chand, who has now been posted as CEO of the Zila Parishad, Dausa. Other ADMs who have been moved include Sanjay Kumar Mathur (Jaipur East), Ramswaroop Chauhan (Dausa), Narendra Kumar Verma (Jaipur-III), and Ramavtar Kumawat (Shahpura, Bhilwara).
The reshuffle also covers SDOs across several districts, including Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Jaisalmer, Bharatpur, Alwar, Kotputli-Behror, Tonk, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Udaipur, and Banswara. Many of these officers have been moved from their current postings to take charge of key administrative roles at the subdivision level.
While no official reason has been cited for the large-scale transfers, officials familiar with the matter said the reshuffle aims to strengthen local governance and improve administrative efficiency across districts. Such periodic changes, they added, are often intended to inject new energy into the bureaucracy and align field officers with the state government’s policy priorities.
The detailed list of all 67 transferred officers has been made public in the official government order issued by the Department of Personnel.