Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

According to the notification, several Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) have been reassigned to new positions. Gajendra Singh Rathore, the ADM of Ajmer, has been appointed Secretary to the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer. He replaces Kailash Chand, who has now been posted as CEO of the Zila Parishad, Dausa. Other ADMs who have been moved include Sanjay Kumar Mathur (Jaipur East), Ramswaroop Chauhan (Dausa), Narendra Kumar Verma (Jaipur-III), and Ramavtar Kumawat (Shahpura, Bhilwara).