Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General Koya Praveen stated, "We just received the forensic confirmation that the two bike-borne persons (Siva Shankar and Erri Swamy) were drunk." Though police suspected intoxication earlier, they awaited lab results from samples taken from Shankar's intact body—pulled aside before the bus impact—and Swamy, who fled the scene but was later traced to his native Tuggali village and questioned. Swamy admitted to consuming liquor during interrogation, and a scene reconstruction confirmed the sequence: the bike skidded around 3 a.m. on October 24 after refueling at an HP petrol bunk near a Kia showroom at 2:24 a.m., following a dhaba stop.