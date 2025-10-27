'One Last Time, Signing Off…': Rohit Sharma Signs Off From Australia As His Social Media Post Make Eyes Roll

Rohit Sharma bid farewell to Sydney a day after the third ODI against Australia in which he scored his 33rd century in the format

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma in action during the 2nd ODI. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma send everyone into a fizzy with his social media post

  • The 38-year-old has already quit T20Is and Test cricket

  • Rohit scored a century in the third and final ODI against Australia

Rohit Sharma sent the social media abuzz after his epic knock in the third ODI in Sydney as the former captain confirmed it was the last time he played in Australia, in India colours.

The 38-year-old on Sunday took to Instagram wherein he posted of him standing with his back to the camera, presumably at Sydney's Kingford Smith airport.

“One last time, signing off from Sydney,” said Rohit along with the picture. Rohit's spot in the Indian ODI team alongside Virat Kohli, was in question after the former was included in the squad despite being stripped of captaincy. The series against the Aussies was the duo's first in international cricket in seven months, having retired from T20Is and Tests.

Rohit, however, did have a meaningful outing with the bat Down Under as he went on to be India's highest-scorer in the second and third ODI, amassing 73 in 97 balls in Adelaide and a brilliant 121 not out of off 125 balls in Sydney.

Despite India losing the series 1-2, Rohit won the player of the series award and his century came in a 168-run stand with Virat, who registered two ducks in the first and second ODI, only to conjure up a knock of 74 not out.

If it were to Rohit's last appearance at the iconic SCG, then the 38-year-old leaves behind an incredible record. In six matches at the venue, he registered 454 runs at an average 90.80 with two tons and as many half-centuries.

Related Content
Related Content

“Fond memories of 2008 and a nice way to finish getting that knock and getting that win. I don’t know we’ll be coming back to Australia but it was fun all these years I have played here. A lot of good memories, bad memories but all in all, I will take the cricket that I played here,” Rohit had said after the innings while talking to the broadcasters.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  3. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  4. 'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

  5. 'Mujhe Mazaa Aata Hai': Navdeep Saini Makes Old Ball Talk In Ranji Trophy To Revive India Comeback Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  5. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket