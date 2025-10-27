'One Last Time, Signing Off…': Rohit Sharma Signs Off From Australia As His Social Media Post Make Eyes Roll

Rohit Sharma send everyone into a fizzy with his social media post
The 38-year-old has already quit T20Is and Test cricket
Rohit scored a century in the third and final ODI against Australia
Rohit Sharma sent the social media abuzz after his epic knock in the third ODI in Sydney as the former captain confirmed it was the last time he played in Australia, in India colours.
The 38-year-old on Sunday took to Instagram wherein he posted of him standing with his back to the camera, presumably at Sydney's Kingford Smith airport.
“One last time, signing off from Sydney,” said Rohit along with the picture. Rohit's spot in the Indian ODI team alongside Virat Kohli, was in question after the former was included in the squad despite being stripped of captaincy. The series against the Aussies was the duo's first in international cricket in seven months, having retired from T20Is and Tests.
Rohit, however, did have a meaningful outing with the bat Down Under as he went on to be India's highest-scorer in the second and third ODI, amassing 73 in 97 balls in Adelaide and a brilliant 121 not out of off 125 balls in Sydney.
Despite India losing the series 1-2, Rohit won the player of the series award and his century came in a 168-run stand with Virat, who registered two ducks in the first and second ODI, only to conjure up a knock of 74 not out.
If it were to Rohit's last appearance at the iconic SCG, then the 38-year-old leaves behind an incredible record. In six matches at the venue, he registered 454 runs at an average 90.80 with two tons and as many half-centuries.
“Fond memories of 2008 and a nice way to finish getting that knock and getting that win. I don’t know we’ll be coming back to Australia but it was fun all these years I have played here. A lot of good memories, bad memories but all in all, I will take the cricket that I played here,” Rohit had said after the innings while talking to the broadcasters.