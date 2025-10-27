Football

Aston Villa 1-0 Man City, PL: AVFC Beat MCFC At Villa Park

Erling Haaland’s 12-game scoring streak ended Sunday in Manchester City’s first loss in nearly two months, allowing Arsenal to extend its lead to four points in the Premier League. Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace — secured via a brilliant scissor kick by former Palace player Eberechi Eze — was made all the sweeter by City losing 1-0 at Aston Villa, with right back Matty Cash grabbing the winner from a fierce 19th-minute strike. It was City’s first defeat since Aug. 31 and meant Haaland’s scoring run for club and country — stretching back even further, to Aug. 23 — is over. The Norway striker did bundle the ball into the net in the 90th minute, before crashing into the post, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates in front of the fans following victory in the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) shake hands with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma following defeat in the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_referee Michael Oliver
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (second right) speaks with referee Michael Oliver following defeat the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores a goal before being ruled out for offside during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) has his shot saved by Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Matheus Nunes
Aston Villa's Lucas Digne (right) and Manchester City's Matheus Nunes battle for the ball during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Matty Cash
Aston Villa's Matty Cash (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (right) and team-mates react after Aston Villa scored their side's first goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Matty Cash
Aston Villa's Matty Cash, right, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City_Emi Buendia
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia (left) and Manchester City's Matheus Nunes battle for the ball during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
