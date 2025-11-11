IPL 2026 Auction Likely On December 15, With India As Probable Venue: Report

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to be held between December 13–15, with the BCCI yet to officially confirm the dates
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction will take place on November 27 in Delhi
The retention deadline is November 15, and while no major player trades have been confirmed, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals could see significant changes
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is likely to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13–15 emerging as the most probable window.
According to a Cricbuzz report, franchise officials in touch with the BCCI said discussions have focused on those dates for the IPL auction, though the Governing Council is yet to confirm it.
Unlike the last two editions, held overseas in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024), the upcoming auction is likely to be hosted in India. Franchise insiders suggest the BCCI may prefer to stage the mini-auction domestically this time, though a final call is still pending.
Teams have until November 15 to submit their retention lists. Early indications suggest there won’t be major overhauls, except perhaps at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals, both of whom finished at the bottom last season.
Among those reportedly on the release radar are Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. CSK already have ₹9.75 crore added to their purse following R. Ashwin’s IPL retirement.
At Rajasthan Royals, speculation continues around Sanju Samson’s future, though a trade for the skipper hasn’t materialised yet. There has also been talk about the possible release of Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, but with Kumar Sangakkara set to return as head coach, that stance could shift.
Other players who might find themselves on the move include T. Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, David Miller, and Venkatesh Iyer, the latter having been picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹23.75 crore in the last auction.
Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the most sought-after names this time, with several franchises already showing strong interest.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Set For November 27 In Delhi
Meanwhile, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction is scheduled for November 27 in Delhi. This will be the league’s first mega auction since its inaugural edition.
No major player trades have been reported in the IPL so far, including the anticipated move of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals.