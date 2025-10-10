IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

With the IPL 2026 auction slated for mid-December, all franchises have until mid-November to finalize their list of players to retain. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are among teams expected to make several changes ahead of the cash-rich league’s next edition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report
With the IPL 2026 auction slated for mid-December, all franchises have until mid-November to finalize their list of players to retain. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are among teams expected to make several changes ahead of the cash-rich league’s next edition. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 auction likely between December 13 and 15 with retention deadline on November 15  

  • Chennai Super Kings expected to release multiple players after finishing bottom in IPL 2025  

  • Indian Premier League franchises review key players’ futures ahead of mega auction  

The Indian Premier League’s 2026 player auction is expected to be held sometime between December 13 and 15. This was reported by Cricbuzz on October 10. Ahead of the auction, all ten IPL teams must submit their list of retained players by November 15.

“The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13 to 15 emerging as the probable window,” the report said.

Unlike the previous two editions of the IPL auctions that took place overseas in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024), the 2026 auction is expected to be held in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to conduct the mini-auction domestically.

Players likely to be released

Chennai Super Kings, who finished last in IPL 2025, are expected to release several key players. Reports suggest Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway could be among those released. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was signed by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has already retired from the tournament, which adds that amount back to CSK’s auction purse.

Related Content
Related Content

Kolkata Knight Riders signed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore last year. However, after a disappointing IPL season, “it remains to be seen if the KKR management retain him or part ways,” reports said.

Other notable names who could be released by their franchises include Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, T Natarajan, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Cameron Green expected to have high stakes

One player who is likely to attract attention in the 2026 auction is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Despite missing IPL 2025 due to injury, Green has impressed with his batting performances in international white-ball cricket and is expected to be one of the top picks.

Cricket fans and franchises will be watching closely as the retention deadline approaches next month and the auction draws near in December.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal Brings Up 150 | IND 295-2 (85)

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Halliday, Devine Resurrect NZ-W Innings

  3. Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: JPN Lose Early Wicket As NEP Strike

  4. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  5. Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. French Court Increases Punishment For Man Who Appealed Conviction In Gisele Pelicot Rape Case

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal Brings Up 150 | IND 295-2 (85)