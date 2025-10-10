IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

IPL 2026 auction likely between December 13 and 15 with retention deadline on November 15
Chennai Super Kings expected to release multiple players after finishing bottom in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League franchises review key players’ futures ahead of mega auction
The Indian Premier League’s 2026 player auction is expected to be held sometime between December 13 and 15. This was reported by Cricbuzz on October 10. Ahead of the auction, all ten IPL teams must submit their list of retained players by November 15.
“The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13 to 15 emerging as the probable window,” the report said.
Unlike the previous two editions of the IPL auctions that took place overseas in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024), the 2026 auction is expected to be held in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to conduct the mini-auction domestically.
Players likely to be released
Chennai Super Kings, who finished last in IPL 2025, are expected to release several key players. Reports suggest Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway could be among those released. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was signed by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has already retired from the tournament, which adds that amount back to CSK’s auction purse.
Kolkata Knight Riders signed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore last year. However, after a disappointing IPL season, “it remains to be seen if the KKR management retain him or part ways,” reports said.
Other notable names who could be released by their franchises include Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, T Natarajan, and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Cameron Green expected to have high stakes
One player who is likely to attract attention in the 2026 auction is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Despite missing IPL 2025 due to injury, Green has impressed with his batting performances in international white-ball cricket and is expected to be one of the top picks.
Cricket fans and franchises will be watching closely as the retention deadline approaches next month and the auction draws near in December.