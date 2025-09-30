RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions

Lalit Modi posted tweet suggesting that RCB's sale was imminent
Credited strong base of fans and the team for a potentially massive valuation
Added that sale could set new floor price for all franchises
Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, posted a tweet on September 29, 2025, that has reignited speculation about the ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Stating that there can be "no better investment opportunity" he could think of than this, Modi said RCB could set a new record for valuation. This statement has drawn significant attention from cricket fans and industry analysts alike. Modi attributed this high valuation to several factors.
Valuation Driven By Title Win And Global Appeal
In his tweet, Lalit Modi specifically pointed to RCB's maiden IPL title win earlier in 2025 as a key driver behind its rising valuation. The title victory boosted the team's profile and expanded its already substantial global fan base.
Modi also highlighted the franchise's robust management as a crucial factor that makes RCB a highly sought-after asset. He stated that the sale could set a new benchmark for IPL team valuations, effectively establishing a floor price for future deals in the league.
“There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an @IPL franchise, specifically @RCBTweets. Well, in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it," Modi's tweet read.
No Official Confirmation
Despite Lalit Modi's claims, there has been no official confirmation from Diageo or United Spirits, the current owners of RCB. Modi's post, however, aligns with ongoing reports that the owners have been exploring exit options.
Notably, RCB's maiden IPL title win earlier in 2025 was followed by a tragic incident during their victory parade in Bengaluru, where a stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people.
Although Modi's tweet does not reference the incident, it underscores the idea that the franchise may be undergoing a strategic shift.