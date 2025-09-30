RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions

Former Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi has highlighted Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden title win and robust management as key drivers behind the franchise's rising valuation

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli displays the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lalit Modi posted tweet suggesting that RCB's sale was imminent

  • Credited strong base of fans and the team for a potentially massive valuation

  • Added that sale could set new floor price for all franchises

Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, posted a tweet on September 29, 2025, that has reignited speculation about the ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Stating that there can be "no better investment opportunity" he could think of than this, Modi said RCB could set a new record for valuation. This statement has drawn significant attention from cricket fans and industry analysts alike. Modi attributed this high valuation to several factors.

Valuation Driven By Title Win And Global Appeal

In his tweet, Lalit Modi specifically pointed to RCB's maiden IPL title win earlier in 2025 as a key driver behind its rising valuation. The title victory boosted the team's profile and expanded its already substantial global fan base.

Modi also highlighted the franchise's robust management as a crucial factor that makes RCB a highly sought-after asset. He stated that the sale could set a new benchmark for IPL team valuations, effectively establishing a floor price for future deals in the league.

“There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an @IPL franchise, specifically @RCBTweets. Well, in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it," Modi's tweet read.

Related Content
Related Content

No Official Confirmation

Despite Lalit Modi's claims, there has been no official confirmation from Diageo or United Spirits, the current owners of RCB. Modi's post, however, aligns with ongoing reports that the owners have been exploring exit options.

Notably, RCB's maiden IPL title win earlier in 2025 was followed by a tragic incident during their victory parade in Bengaluru, where a stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people.

Although Modi's tweet does not reference the incident, it underscores the idea that the franchise may be undergoing a strategic shift.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Tighten Grip | SL-W 103/3 (23)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: NEP Aim For Whitewash Against WI

  3. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

  2. Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

  3. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  4. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  5. Bihar Election: AIMIM Eyes Six Seats To Join The Mahagathbandhan, But RJD Isn’t Too Sure

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  2. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  3. Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

  4. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  5. Recognition Isn’t Enough, Practical Steps Needed For Palestinian Freedom: Abu Shawesh

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick