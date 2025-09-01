Harbhajan Singh Slams Lalit Modi For Release Of IPL 'Slap-gate' Video

Harbhajan Singh criticised Lalit Modi for leaking the 2008 IPL ‘slap-gate’ video, calling it wrong and driven by “selfish motives.”
The former India spinner admitted he feels “ashamed” of the incident, calling it one of his biggest regrets, while stressing that “humans make mistakes.”
Harbhajan and Sreesanth have long moved past the controversy, even winning the 2011 World Cup together, while Sreesanth’s wife also slammed Modi for “cheap publicity.”
Former Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh has harshly criticised former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi for making public the notorious "slap-gate" footage from the 2008 season's first season.
During a recent podcast appearance with former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke, Modi revealed the never-before-seen film, igniting new discussions on one of the most sinister IPL incidents.
The Controversial IPL 2028
Following the 2008 season's 10th game between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (formerly known as the Punjab Kings) in Mohali, Harbhajan famously slapped teammate Sreesanth. Harbhajan was suspended for the rest of the season as a result of the event, which went viral among cricket fans.
In response to the video's 18-year resurgence, Harbhajan blasted Modi for what he called a wilful attempt to bring back an occurrence he sincerely regrets.
Harbhajan Singh's Reply
"The way the video was leaked is incorrect. It wasn't supposed to happen. They may be motivated by self-interest. They are reminding people of something that happened eighteen years ago, which they have forgotten," Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.
The former spinner acknowledged that he felt "ashamed" about the incident and reaffirmed that it is still one of his greatest regrets. "I regret whatever transpired. Everyone was thinking about something while we were playing. I do feel guilty for the mistakes I made.
"It was an unfortunate incident, and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake. Humans make mistakes, and I did one too. I have requested Lord Ganesh to forgive me if I make a mistake again. Mistakes happen,” he added.
Sreesanth and Harbhajan have both moved away from the dispute over time. Following the event, they continued to play together for India and were included in the team that won the 2011 World Cup. The two have remained friendly even after retiring, sharing the pitch in a number of veteran cricket competitions.
Lalit Modi was previously attacked by Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari for revisiting old wounds. She charged the former IPL chairman with offending her family's feelings "for cheap publicity and views."