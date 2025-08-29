Harbhajan Singh-S Sreesanth, IPL Slapgate: 18 Years Later, Lalit Modi Reveals Details On Infamous Mohali Incident

The infamous IPL 2008 Harbhajan Singh–S Sreesanth ‘slapgate’ is back in focus as Lalit Modi shares fresh details on a podcast, revisiting how a security camera captured the altercation and reigniting debate across Indian cricket.

Navneet Oberoi
IPL 2008 Harbhajan Singh–S Sreesanth slapgate
18 Years Later, Lalit Modi Reveals Slapgate Details On Harbhajan Singh And S Sreesanth, Internet Erupts Photo: YouTube/Beyond23 Cricket Podcast
While the Indian Premier League has risen into cricket’s richest league and become a global sporting phenomenon, one incident from IPL 2008, the first edition, was kept under wraps for a long time. In a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in 2008, MI’s Harbhajan Singh had slapped Punjab pacer S Sreesanth, in an incident that went on to be known as ‘slapgate’.

Now, IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has shared new details about the episode and discussed how the moment was captured, bringing the controversy back into the spotlight.

In an interview with Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Lalit Modi spoke about the piece of footage that had originally not been shown in the worldwide telecast.

"The game was over, cameras were shut off. One of my security cameras was on. It caught the incident between Sreesanth and Bhajji (Harbhajan), and Bhajji just gives him a back-hander. Here's the video," said Modi, before showing the footage of the actual incident.

"I hadn't put it out for so long. We have 18 years behind us for this," Lalit Modi added.

Harbhajan Singh Opens Up on Slapgate

Recently, Harbhajan expressed his regret about the slapgate incident with Sreesanth, stating that it is one moment from his career that he would like to remove if he had the chance.

"One thing I'd want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career. That is the incident I would change from my list. What transpired was wrong and I shouldn't have done what I did. I apologised 200 times. What I felt so bad was even years after that incident, I have been apologising every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake," Harbhajan said in an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin.

"What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter and I was talking to her with a lot of love and she said, 'I don't want to talk to you. You hit my father.' My heart was shattered and I was on the verge of tears. I was asking myself what is the impression I've left on her? She must be thinking of me in a poor light, right? She sees me as the guy who hit her father. I felt so bad. I still apologise to his daughter," Harbhajan revealed.

As the league continues to set global benchmarks, the resurfacing of these details reminds fans how one of IPL’s earliest controversies still resonates. With both players having publicly moved on, the discussion sparked by Modi’s account has nonetheless reopened an emotional chapter for Indian cricket followers who remember the aftermath from that 2008 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

