Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth's Wife Slams Release

Lalit Modi has hit back at S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, after she criticised him and Michael Clarke for releasing a previously unseen video of the 2008 IPL Slap-gate incident involving her husband and Harbhajan Singh

Outlook Sports Desk
Lalit Modi speaks out on the 2008 IPL Slap-Gate controversy. File Photo
Former Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi has defended himself against criticism from Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, the wife of cricketer S. Sreesanth, over the release of a previously unseen video from the 2008 IPL Slap-gate incident involving Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh.

The controversy erupted after Modi and Michael Clarke discussed past IPL events on a podcast, during which Modi shared a clip showing Harbhajan delivering a backhanded slap to Sreesanth during post-match handshakes following the Mumbai Indians–Kings XI Punjab clash. Harbhajan had been handed an 11-match suspension for the incident.

According to an IANS report, Modi responded to Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, saying, "I don't know why she (Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can't do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that's exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded."

Modi explained that the slap clip was recorded on his security camera after broadcasters had switched theirs off. It reportedly shows Harbhajan calling Sreesanth over during post-match handshakes before delivering the backhanded slap.

Both cricketers have since reconciled, appearing together on commentary panels and in advertisements, with Harbhajan issuing multiple public apologies.

Bhuvneshwari had slammed the release on social media, calling it "disgusting, heartless and inhuman."

She wrote: "Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on in life and are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman."

Sreesanth also re-shared her posts. Bhuvneshwari further emphasised the impact on their family: "@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago, only so you can chase views. This doesn't just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs."

She concluded with a plea to Modi and Clarke, "Fear God. You are causing pain to families and innocent children for your own benefit."

Recently, Harbhajan expressed his regret about the slapgate incident with Sreesanth, stating that it is one moment from his career that he would like to remove if he had the chance.

