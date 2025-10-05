India A Vs Australia A ODI Series: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reacts After AUS A Players Fall Sick

Reports suggested that the Australian A players fell sick due to the food provided in the hotel they were staying however nor the team management nor the hospital have confirmed about the same

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla File Photo
Summary
  • AUS A players were taken in sick after reports of bad food quality came in from Kanpur

  • BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla defended the food quality

  • AUS A are in India for an ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Sunday, October 5 broke silence on Australia A players falling sick amidst their ODI series against India A in Kanpur. Shukla was of the opinion that the Aussie players have contracted some kind of infection and had nothing to do with the food quality in Kanpur.

Four AUS A players have fallen sick including the captain. Henry Thornton was admitted in hospital and the remaining three players were under medical care.

Shukla cleared the air when asked about the food quality, stating that if it (food) was the issue then every player would have got sick.

"If there had been an issue with the food, all players, including the Indian players, would have fallen sick. It must have been something else. They are being fed food from one of the finest hotels, Hotel Landmark; the food is good, and everyone is eating the same. Since a few players have fallen ill, they may have contracted an infection, and we are handling it," Shukla was quoted as saying by IANS.

"The issue arises because there aren't many hotels. We need 300 rooms in a five-star hotel, and that's not available. There is no international airport in the area that operates 24/7. Had better arrangements been in place, they would have gained an advantage."

"In the case of the IPL, everything depends on the franchises. They decide where the players stay, and it's entirely their choice, as the BCCI does not have any role in the decision-making. They choose a hotel of their preference," Shukla further stated.

India A defeated Australia A in the first ODI but the visitors hit back in the second ODI to register a nine-wicket win to level the series 1-1.

Published At:
