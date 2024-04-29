Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Says Modi 'Maliciously Twists' Rahul's 'Every Statement'; PM's Mega Rally In Pune Today

Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal': Purported Videos Of JDS MP Spark Row
Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna is in the middle of a scandal over ‘obscene’ videos allegedly involving him. Revanna has been charged with sexual harassment by a 47-year-old woman who worked as a house help at his home.
The woman has accused Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, Prajwal's father, of sexual assault as well, as reported by India Today.
According to the report, the complainant claimed that Prajwal Revanna would repeatedly call her to his room, and that other women workers in the house had also been subjected to similar treatment. Male workers in the house had warned the women to be cautious around Prajwal Revanna, she said.
This development comes amid a larger scandal involving purported sex tapes allegedly featuring Prajwal Revanna. The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the videos, which are alleged to show "rape". READ MORE
India General Election LIVE: PM Modi's Big Rally In Pune Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Maharashtra's Pune today in support of all four Mahayuti candidates. The rally, Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha, will be held at the Racecourse Ground between 4pm and 9pm.
According to senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, around two lakh people are expected to attend the rally. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray will also participate in the rally, Patil said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 and 2 took place on April 19 and April 26, polling for Phase 3 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections Important Dates
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Lok Sabha Elections: FIR Filed Over 'Doctored' Video Of Amit Shah On Reservation
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR over a complaint regarding a "doctored video" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which allegedly shows Shah promising to scrap reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The BJP alleged that the original video was of Amit Shah discussing the removal of the 4 per cent "unconstitutional" reservation for Muslims in Telangana, and it was edited to falsely depict the Union Home Minister advocating ending Muslim reservation, during a recent Lok Sabha election rally. READ FULL REPORT
PM TV Interview: Modi Slams Congress Over Manifesto, 'Inheritance Tax' Again
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress in TV interviews as well and in one such recent interview repeated his stance on the Grand Old Party's manifesto, saying it has "Muslim League stamp".
PM Modi, in the interview with News18, also reiterated that Rahul Gandhi’s statement on conducting an X-ray or a social-economic survey, that will look at which sections are behind and will redistribute wealth accordingly, is an “urban Naxal” thought.
BJP and Congress have been at loggerheads over PM Modi's repeated remarks against latter's Congress's poll manifesto. The starting point of the issue was an April 21 Rajasthan speech of PM Modi where he accused the Congress of planning to "redistrubute the wealth" of the people of the country if it comes to power.
Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community.
The Congress vs BJP slugfest then saw another development when Indian Overseas Congress in charge Sam Pitroda suggested a 'US-like inheritance tax' system for India, a statement that PM Modi picked up to hit out at the Grand Old Party again.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting So Far
Voting has taken place for two of the seven phases in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While voting took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the first phase, on April 19, a total 88 seats across 13 states and UTs were in the fray in the second phase that took place on April 26.
Voter turnout in both the phases was around 60 per cent, with polling percentage higher in the northeast states than in the heatwave-hit states of south, central and north India.
Lok Sabha Election News: BJP-Congress War Of Words Continues
The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress stays on with Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuing attacks in his speeches and interviews and the Grand Old Party countering the salvos.
On Sunday, PM Modi in a rally in Karnataka accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of 'insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas', but remaining silent on the 'atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics'. The Congress hit back The Congress hit back saying PM Modi "maliciously twists" every statement of Rahul Gandhi to inflame communal prejudices and passions.