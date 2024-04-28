Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday resigned from his post. In his letter, Lovely has written, "The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...."
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from his post on Sunday.
