Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from his post on Sunday.

PTI
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely | Photo: PTI
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday resigned from his post. In his letter, Lovely has written, "The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...."

