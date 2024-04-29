BJP Karnataka MP And Ex-Union Minister Srinivasa Prasad Passes Away

"I am extremely pained by the passing away of senior leader and MP from Chamarajanagar, Shri V. Sreenivasa Prasad Ji. He was a champion of social justice, having devoted his life to the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. He was very popular for his various works of community service. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in his X post.