“Today, the BJP announced a new candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, replacing the sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification. I have communicated my disagreement to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this injustice to a dedicated Karyakarta. Hundreds of BJP activists and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voicing their disapproval with this decision. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action, keeping the well-being of the people of Ladakh at the forefront,” Jamyang said in his facebook post.