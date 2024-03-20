Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Over Statehood Demand Enters Day 15 | Details

In solidarity with the well-known education reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who initiated a hunger strike in Leh on March 6 over his demand for statehood and constitutional rights for Ladakh, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) yesterday called for a half-day general strike on Wednesday.
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
Following conversations between the joint representatives of Leh-based Apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) heading an agitation in support of four-point demands, Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike despite sub-zero temperatures which entered day fifteen on Wednesday.
Yesterday, Wangchuk mentioned about planning a border march along with the other agitators soon in a bid to highlight the "ground reality" and bring attention of the rest of the world.
“Our nomads are losing prime pasture land to huge Indian industrial plants to the south & Chinese encroachment to the north. To show the ground reality we're planning a Border March of 10,000 Ladakhi shepherds & farmers soon,” he announced.
About Sonam Wangchuk's demands
Wangchuk is staging the hunger strike over four key demands including statehood and implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in the region.
According to the Constitution, the sixth Schedule ensures protections for land and a nominal autonomy for the country’s tribal areas. In 2019, as part of its abolition of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) special constitutional status, New Delhi granted Union Territory (UT) status to Ladakh.
Furthermore, the renowned education reformist also sought separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, a recruitment process and a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh.
Wangchuk also highlighted that the union territory label has made Ladakh more to industrial exploitation which could potentially devastate the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayan region.