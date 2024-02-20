Explained: Why Is Ladakhi Icon Sonam Wangchuk Threatening Fast Unto Death Again, What Are Demands Of Ladakh?

Secondly, the people of Ladakh are demanding that the region should be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule stems from the Article 244 of the Constitution of India. It paves way for the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), which have some legislative, judicial, and administrative autonomy within a state. The Indian Express explains: "ADCs have up to 30 members with a term of five years, and can make laws, rules and regulations with regard to land, forest, water, agriculture, village councils, health, sanitation, village- and town-level policing, inheritance, marriage and divorce, social customs and mining, etc."

In Ladakh, the demand for the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule is linked to the quest to safeguard their land, employment, and cultural identity, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, Article 370 and Article 35-A ensured that the rights of those from outside the regions were limited in property or employment matters, but, after the abrogation, there are fears over the dilution of such long-held protections.