A Silent 'Climate Fast' For Sixth Schedule in Leh; Sonam Wangchuk Addresses Thousands

He repeated that the BJP has promised them a sixth schedule and that Ladakh not only qualifies but over-qualifies with its huge percentage of tribal population. While he asks people of the world to write to the Union Government from Delhi to Paris, London to New York to support the nature and indigenous people of Ladakh and is hopeful of his struggle to make the Union government fulfil its promises, analysts are not hopeful.

However, analysts like Praveen Dhonti, Senior Analyst India, Crises Group told Outlook last week that after reorganizing the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in 2019, the Central Government never promised statehood to Ladakh, unlike Jammu and Kashmir. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself assured the people of Kashmir that the statehood will be restored, and elections will be held but there is no progress on that front yet. So, it is unlikely that New Delhi will grant statehood for Ladakh, as it is tied up with the border crisis with China and also the government’s plans in Kashmir,” Dhonti said.

“Granting the Sixth schedule will set a precedent that will be difficult for the central government to deal with. For instance, the Kuki-Zo community is also demanding a separate administration and sixth schedule in Manipur at the moment. It might, however, grant some concessions beyond the framework of statehood and sixth schedule, eventually, regarding safeguards to protect culture, language, land, ecology, and employment,” Dhonti added.