What's Hot

10 Best Soundbar Under 10000 in India (2024)

Music enthusiasts want their audio tech to match their passion, but pricey soundbars can dampen the excitement. Fear not! We've curated a list of the best soundbars under 10,000 rupees, ensuring premium sound without burning a hole in your pocket.

10 Best Soundbar Under 10000 in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar stands out with its 2.1 channel configuration, 40W power output, and immersive surround sound expansion, making it an ideal choice for a complete audio experience.

  • Best Sound Quality: The JBL Cinema SB241 impresses with its 110W power output, Dolby Digital audio, and dedicated sound modes for enhanced clarity and depth, ensuring a cinematic audio experience at home.

  • Best User-Friendly: The Philips TAB4218/94 2.1Ch Soundbar offers versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), and USB, along with easy control via remote, making it effortless to set up and operate for any user.

  • Best Budget: The Honeywell P2000 60W Soundbar ensures dynamic audio with 60 watts output, convenient controls with remote accessibility, and multiple EQ modes for a personalized audio experience, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

For music aficionados, nothing quite compares to the immersive audio experience that a best soundbar can provide. However, the pursuit of such sonic perfection often collides with the harsh reality of hefty price tags attached to premium sound equipment. This dilemma can leave enthusiasts feeling disheartened, as they yearn for superior sound without emptying their wallets.

Recognizing the dilemma faced by budget-conscious consumers, we've undertaken the task of meticulously researching and compiling a comprehensive guide to the best soundbars for home available under 10,000 rupees. 

Fortunately, our selection encompasses a diverse range of options, each meticulously chosen to deliver exceptional sound quality, immersive experiences, and seamless integration into any home entertainment setup.

From compact designs tailored for smaller spaces to feature-rich models boasting powerful subwoofers and wireless connectivity, our lineup caters to a myriad of preferences and requirements. Be it if you're a discerning audiophile seeking studio-like sound reproduction or a casual listener looking to enhance your movie nights, our curated collection promises to enhance your audio experience without exceeding your budgetary limits.

So let's dive into the article and help you find the best soundbar under 10,000 rupees without any delay.

Crucial parameters to contemplate when purchasing a soundbar 

  • Audio Quality: Look for soundbars with clear and balanced sound reproduction across different frequencies to ensure an immersive listening experience.

  • Size and Design: Consider the dimensions of the soundbar to ensure it fits your TV stand or wall space. Additionally, choose a design that complements your room decor.

  • Connectivity Options: Check for connectivity options such as HDMI, optical, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi to ensure compatibility with your devices and setup.

  • Subwoofer Integration: Decide whether you want a soundbar with a built-in subwoofer or one that allows for external subwoofer connectivity for enhanced bass response.

  • Channel Configuration: Determine whether you need a 2.0, 2.1, 3.1, or even higher channel configuration based on your room size and desired audio setup.

  • Smart Features: Look for smart features like voice control (e.g., Alexa or Google Assistant integration) and compatibility with streaming services for added convenience.

  • Sound Modes and EQ: Check for sound modes and equaliser settings to customise the audio output according to your preferences and content type.

How we chose them for you 

  • Performance Evaluation: We meticulously assessed each soundbar's performance based on factors such as audio quality, clarity, bass response, and overall immersive experience.

  • Comparison Analysis: Through thorough comparison, we scrutinised the strengths and weaknesses of each soundbar, considering aspects like connectivity options, size, design, and additional features to ensure you get a well-rounded perspective.

  • User Feedback: We paid close attention to user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with these soundbars, ensuring that our recommendations are based not only on technical specifications but also on user satisfaction.

  • Brand Credibility: Our selection process involved evaluating the reputation and credibility of the brands behind each soundbar, prioritising those known for reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

  • Budget Consideration: Recognizing the importance of budget constraints, we ensured that all the recommended soundbars fall within the specified price range of under 10,000 rupees, offering you a selection of quality options that compromise on quality.

Below is a list of best soundbars under 10000 in India

  1. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar

info_icon

Enhance your home audio experience with the Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL). This 2.1 channel soundbar delivers immersive sound with booming bass, thanks to its built-in woofer. With Dolby 2Ch audio and surround sound expansion, you'll enjoy a fuller range of sound for movies, music, and games. The soundbar's Bluetooth connectivity and One Remote Control make it easy to use, while its sleek design adds style to any room.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,490 (MRP 16,990 56% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Power Source: AC Powered

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

  • Audio Output: 40W

  • Subwoofer: Built-in

  • Sound Modes: Surround, Standard

  • Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons
Crystal clear sound quality Doesnt have HDMI port
Strong and robust build May malfunction at times
User friendly
Convenient Bluetooth connectivity
Optimised gaming mode

What's in the box?

  • 1 User Manual

  • 1 Power Cord

  • 1 Remote Control

  • 2 Battery

User’s Testimonial: "I can assure you are not gonna regret buying this product. It doesn't give you a heavy bass instead it gives that sweetness in the bass.and clarity is also top notch. I didn't expect such clarity from Samsung. I love that product. Completely justified in its price...it's a charm"

Why it's worth buying: Its impressive 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its quality and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for any entertainment setup.

Shop Now!

2. boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar

info_icon

Immerse yourself in the captivating sound of the boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar. With 160W RMS Signature Sound and a wireless subwoofer, it delivers scintillating audio that elevates your entertainment experience. Equipped with dynamic LEDs and EQ controls, this 2.1 channel soundbar enhances both your auditory and visual pleasure. With multi-compatibility modes including Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB you can enjoy seamless connectivity for all your devices.

Specifications: 

  • Price: 7,499 (MRP 21,990 66% Off)

  • Brand: boAt 

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Sound Output: 160W RMS

  • Connectivity Options: Bluetooth, HDMI

  • EQ Modes: Multiple Modes

  • Special Feature: Dynamic LEDs

  • Control Type: Remote Controlled

Pros Cons
Rich, immersive sound experience Not suitable for small rooms
Sleek design with dynamic LEDs
Good build quality
Convenient to use due to remote
Good bass and treble

What's in the box?

  • Aavante Bar Orion

  • Screws for Wall Mount

  • Remote Control

  • Aux Cable

  • User Manual

  • Warranty Card

User’s Testimonial: "I was setting up a new apartment with an AmazonBasics 55 inch TV. The audio from the TV is pretty basic so I wanted to upgrade with a proper sound bar. I was intrigued by the good scores for this unit so decided to give it a try. I am totally surprised by the quality of audio and connectivity options. The wired subwoofer adds the oomph when watching movies or playing songs with a deep base. Totally in love with this boAt product."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rich sound and versatile connectivity options. Amazon's choice with over 3000 ratings speaks volumes.

Shop Now!

3. Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

info_icon

The Blaupunkt SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar is a powerhouse when it comes to budget audio gear. Boasting 100W of power and DSP technology, it delivers clarity, sound separation, and deep bass for an immersive listening experience. With HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, this soundbar meets all your connectivity needs. The Blaupunkt equaliser mode allows you to customise your sound mode for maximum enjoyment.

Specifications 

  • Price: 4,999 (MRP 8,499 41% Off)

  • Brand: Blaupunkt 

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI

  • Power Output: 100W

  • Control: Remote Controlled

  • Sound Modes: EQ Settings

Pros Cons
Clear and premium sound quality Limited sound modes
Versatile connectivity options Battery backup could be improved
Easy to set up and use
Powerful bass for immersive experience
Sleek, modern design

What's in the box?

  • Soundbar

  • Remote control 

User’s Testimonial: "If you have a budget of under 10k, searching for a premium sound bar, then this is it. It’s the best value for money product. Has awesome Bass, zero distortion and great sound clarity coupled with Dolby audio and 1 year of warranty, it’s the best deal to grab for a soundbar system. Can be used with TV, PC or directly by smartphones, so there isn't anything to complain about."

Why it's worth buying: Its German engineering ensures reliability and durability, providing a worthwhile investment for audio enthusiasts.

Shop Now!

4. Philips Audio Newly Launched TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar

info_icon

The Philips Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with its wired subwoofer and three EQ modes, delivers deep bass and enhanced clarity for an immersive audio experience. The soundbar offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Optical, Coaxial, and USB, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Its stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any home entertainment setup, while seamless integration allows for easy control with your TV remote.

Specifications

  • Price: 9,471 (MRP 13,490 30% Off)

  • Brand: Philips 

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI

  • EQ Modes: Three Options

  • Subwoofer: Wired

  • Design: Stylish, Slim

Pros Cons
Powerful bass and clear sound Limited EQ mode options
Versatile connectivity options Wired subwoofer may limit placement
Stylish and elegant design
Seamless integration with TV remote
Immersive audio experience

What's in the box?

  • Soundbar

  • Remote control 

User’s Testimonial: "Amazing soundbar at a steal price and better performing than most of the other soundbars in the similar range. Truly elevates the TV experience and music experience. Value for money product from Philips India."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful bass, versatile connectivity, and sleek design. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted for its exceptional audio performance and user satisfaction.

Shop Now!

5. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

info_icon

Upgrade your home entertainment with the JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar. Featuring a powerful 110W output and wired subwoofer for deep bass, it enhances your movie and music experience. With Dolby Digital audio and predefined equalizer settings, enjoy immersive sound tailored to your content. Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity offer versatile setup options, while dedicated voice mode ensures crystal-clear dialogue. Compatible with your TV remote, it's convenient and easy to use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 8,499 (MRP 14,999 43% Off)

  • Brand: JBL 

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI

  • Sound Output: 110W

  • Subwoofer: Wired

  • Equalizer: Predefined Modes

  • Height: Ultra-low Profile (62mm)

Pros Cons
Powerful sound, deep bass Limited predefined equalizers
Smart standby mode saves energy Connectivity issues
Dedicated voice mode for clarity
Ultra-low profile design fits anywhere
Compatible with TV remote

What's in the box?

  • Soundbar

  • Wired subwoofer

  • Remote control with batteries

  • Power cords (up to 4pcs depending on region SKUs)

  • HDMI cable

  • Wall-mount bracket kit with screws

  • Quick start guide

  • Warranty card & Safety sheet

User’s Testimonial: "As expected, JBL stood out in construction of the speaker, material and look. Audio is well distributed and woofer is extraordinary in bass notes. Overall well satisfied with the product. Thank you JBL."

Why it's worth buying: With over 4000+ overall ratings on Amazon and 200+ recent purchases last month, it's evident that this JBL soundbar is a popular choice, backed by satisfied customers.

Shop Now!

6. Honeywell Newly Launched Suono P2000 60W Soundbar

info_icon

The Honeywell Suono P2000 60W Soundbar offers dynamic audio performance with its 2.0 channel stereo sound and 50.8mm*4 drivers, delivering immersive sound quality for movies and gaming. With Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity and 5-in-1 connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Aux, USB, Optical, and HDMI/ARC, it ensures versatile compatibility with various devices. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,299 (MRP 9,999 57% Off)

  • Brand: Honeywell 

  • Power Output: 60W

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth V5.0

  • Drivers: 51mm*4

  • Channels: 2.0

  • Connectivity Options: BT, AUX, USB, Optical, HDMI

  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons
Excellent sound quality May lack deep bass
Sleek, stylish design
User-friendly remote control
Multiple connectivity options
Impressive build quality and performance
Clarity is top notch

What's in the box?

  • Soundbar

  • Remote

  • User Manual

  • UK Power cord/ IN power cord

User’s Testimonial: "The sound clarity is very good. Awesome Bass and good connectivity options at this price point. 160 W is sufficient for your hall. I totally recommend this product. I really liked the remote which has options of managing Bass and Treble."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for immersive sound and versatile connectivity options. With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for quality audio.

Shop Now!

7. Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in

info_icon

The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO is a powerful soundbar with Alexa built-in for convenient voice control. With dual far-field microphones, stream music hands-free from various services and enjoy 80W RMS output with dual subwoofers for immersive sound. Connect seamlessly via HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, and control your smart home devices effortlessly. Complete with a metal grill design, wall-mountable feature, and intuitive companion app, it's the ultimate home entertainment solution.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,999 (MRP 29,999 83% Off)

  • Brand: Zebronics 

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0

  • Subwoofer Size: Dual 69mm

  • Output Power: 80W RMS

  • Voice Assistant: Alexa Built-in

  • Compatibility: HDMI ARC, Optical

Pros Cons
Powerful sound output Issues with power button
Alexa integration for voice control Performance could be improved
Multiple connectivity options
Sleek design with metal grill
Easy to install and use

What's in the box?

  • HDMI Cable 

  • Remote Control 

  • Wall mount brackets with fasteners 

  • Input Cable 

  • AAA Batteries 

  • User Manual

User’s Testimonial: "In Amazon festival, I purchased 2 soundbar including this and another of boat advante which was 700rs higher than it , but result was shocking it has good quality of sound and bass . I don't find bass this much good in any soundbar at this price point but it's really worth it."

Why it's worth buying: With over 5000+ overall ratings on Amazon, this soundbar is worth buying for its Alexa integration, and versatile connectivity options, offering a top-notch home entertainment experience.

Shop Now!

8. GOVO GOSURROUND 945 | 120W Soundbar

info_icon

The GOVO GOSURROUND 945 delivers an immersive home theatre experience with its 5.1 channel configuration and 120W peak output. Featuring a 5.25" subwoofer and dual rear satellites, it produces deep bass and 3D surround sound. Switch between movie, news, and music modes for optimised audio, and connect via AUX, USB, or Bluetooth V5.3. With integrated controls and a stylish remote, it offers convenient operation, while its dynamic mounting options provide flexibility in placement.

Specifications 

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 16,999 65% Off)

  • Brand: GOVO 

  • Power Output: 120W Peak

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth V5.3

  • Subwoofer Size: 5.25"

  • EQ Modes: 3 Options

  • Control: Stylish Remote

Pros Cons
Immersive sound quality Limited to USB connectivity
Stylish remote for easy control May be complex for some users
Deep and dynamic bass
Multiple EQ modes
Versatile connectivity options

What's in the box?

  • 1- Soundbar

  • 1 Subwoofer

  • 1- Satellite Speakers

  • 1- Aux Cable

  • 1- Remote

  • 1 - user Manual

  • 1- Warranty card

User’s Testimonial: "With all speakers at your face-level (when you are seated) will give you an exact home theatre experience. The subwoofer on the floor, Satellite speakers behind your seats at your head-level (when seated) and satellite speakers separated by 10 feet distance will give the best experience. Excellent sound, stylish! overall a big loot to all customers.``

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating from over 6000 ratings on Amazon, it's a trusted choice among customers for its performance and reliability.

Shop Now!

9. Creative Stage 2.1 Channel 160W Under-Monitor Soundbar

info_icon

The Creative Stage 2.1 Channel 160W Under-Monitor Soundbar with Subwoofer provides an immersive audio experience for TV, computers, and ultra-wide monitors. With dual drivers and a dedicated subwoofer, it delivers rich, room-filling sound and deep bass. Featuring various connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, Optical, and USB, it seamlessly integrates with multiple devices. The included remote control and wall-mounting kit enhance convenience and usability.

Specifications 

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 15,999 62% Off)

  • Brand: Creative Stage

  • Power Source: Plug-in

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX

  • Output Power: 160W RMS

  • Dimensions (Soundbar): 550 x 78 x 70 mm

  • Weight (Subwoofer): 3.07 kg

  • Supported Audio Formats: MP3, Bluetooth

Pros Cons
Rich, room-filling sound Subwoofer size may be large
Sleek, space-saving design Connectivity issues
Convenient remote control included
Powerful subwoofer for deep bass
Versatile EQ modes for customization

What's in the box?

  • Subwoofer

  • Speakers

  • Warranty Card

  • User Manual and Cables

User’s Testimonial: "I used it with my 32" Sony Bravia TV to get a home theatre effect, and I am satisfied with its performance at this price level. Tested with Aux and HDMI ARC outputs; both worked well. Although Bass is good, a little more effectiveness would have been better in my views."

Why it's worth buying: Its 4.2-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product underscore its quality and value for buyers seeking superior audio experiences.

Shop Now!

10. Mivi Fort Q200 Soundbar with 200W Surround Sound

info_icon

Experience powerful cinematic bass with the Mivi Fort Q200 Soundbar. With 200W of immersive surround sound, including an external subwoofer and 2 built-in full-range speakers, it delivers crystal-clear audio clarity. Choose from multiple EQ modes for customized audio experiences and seamlessly connect to your TV, laptop, or other devices via Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI, or Coaxial inputs. Complete with a sleek design and dedicated remote control, it's your personal home theatre solution.

Specifications 

  • Price: 6,499 (MRP 16,999 62% Off)

  • Brand: Mivi 

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

  • Sound Output: 200W

  • EQ Modes: Multiple Options

  • Input Options: HDMI, AUX, USB

Pros Cons
Powerful, immersive sound Bass could be better
Strong build quality Connectivity issues
User friendly controls
Excellent performance
Multiple EQ modes
Good for medium size hall

What's in the box?

  • 200W Soundbar 

  • Wired subwoofer

User’s Testimonial: "I bought it last week in holy and I use it satisfactorily. users have praised the Mivi Fort Soundbar for its impressive sound quality, sleek design, versatile connectivity options, user-friendly controls, and affordability, making it a highly recommended choice for enhancing home entertainment systems."

Why it's worth buying: With 70% of Amazon users rating it 5 stars, it's a trusted choice for exceptional audio experiences.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a soundbar and a speaker?

  • A soundbar is a single unit that typically contains multiple speakers and amplifiers, designed to enhance the audio output of your TV or audio source. In contrast, speakers come in pairs or sets and are often used for stereo or surround sound setups.

Can a soundbar replace a home theater system?

  • While a soundbar can significantly improve the audio quality of your TV, it may not completely replace a full home theater system in terms of surround sound capabilities. However, for smaller spaces or budget-conscious buyers, a soundbar can provide a satisfactory audio experience.

How do I connect a soundbar to my TV?

  • Most soundbars can be connected to your TV using HDMI, optical, or auxiliary cables, depending on the available ports on both devices. Simply select the corresponding input on your soundbar and TV settings to enjoy enhanced audio.

Do I need a subwoofer with my soundbar?

  • While many soundbars come with built-in subwoofers to enhance bass performance, adding an external subwoofer can further improve low-frequency response and overall audio immersion, especially for movie enthusiasts or music lovers.

Do soundbars support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X?

  • While some high-end soundbars may support advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, most soundbars under 10000 are designed to provide basic surround sound or virtual surround sound effects, offering an enhanced audio experience within their price range.

Wrapping up 

In conclusion, soundbars under 10000 offer an accessible way to enhance your audio experience without breaking the bank. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find a quality soundbar that fits your budget and preferences. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming music, investing in a soundbar can significantly elevate your entertainment setup. So, explore our selection and bring home an affordable yet impactful addition to your audio arsenal.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: SC To Give Verdict On Petitions Seeking Use Of 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification Tomorrow
  2. PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Live Updates: New Zealand Set 179-Run Target For Pakistan
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know