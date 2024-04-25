10 Best Soundbar Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
For music aficionados, nothing quite compares to the immersive audio experience that a best soundbar can provide. However, the pursuit of such sonic perfection often collides with the harsh reality of hefty price tags attached to premium sound equipment. This dilemma can leave enthusiasts feeling disheartened, as they yearn for superior sound without emptying their wallets.
Recognizing the dilemma faced by budget-conscious consumers, we've undertaken the task of meticulously researching and compiling a comprehensive guide to the best soundbars for home available under 10,000 rupees.
Fortunately, our selection encompasses a diverse range of options, each meticulously chosen to deliver exceptional sound quality, immersive experiences, and seamless integration into any home entertainment setup.
From compact designs tailored for smaller spaces to feature-rich models boasting powerful subwoofers and wireless connectivity, our lineup caters to a myriad of preferences and requirements. Be it if you're a discerning audiophile seeking studio-like sound reproduction or a casual listener looking to enhance your movie nights, our curated collection promises to enhance your audio experience without exceeding your budgetary limits.
So let's dive into the article and help you find the best soundbar under 10,000 rupees without any delay.
Crucial parameters to contemplate when purchasing a soundbar
Audio Quality: Look for soundbars with clear and balanced sound reproduction across different frequencies to ensure an immersive listening experience.
Size and Design: Consider the dimensions of the soundbar to ensure it fits your TV stand or wall space. Additionally, choose a design that complements your room decor.
Connectivity Options: Check for connectivity options such as HDMI, optical, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi to ensure compatibility with your devices and setup.
Subwoofer Integration: Decide whether you want a soundbar with a built-in subwoofer or one that allows for external subwoofer connectivity for enhanced bass response.
Channel Configuration: Determine whether you need a 2.0, 2.1, 3.1, or even higher channel configuration based on your room size and desired audio setup.
Smart Features: Look for smart features like voice control (e.g., Alexa or Google Assistant integration) and compatibility with streaming services for added convenience.
Sound Modes and EQ: Check for sound modes and equaliser settings to customise the audio output according to your preferences and content type.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We meticulously assessed each soundbar's performance based on factors such as audio quality, clarity, bass response, and overall immersive experience.
Comparison Analysis: Through thorough comparison, we scrutinised the strengths and weaknesses of each soundbar, considering aspects like connectivity options, size, design, and additional features to ensure you get a well-rounded perspective.
User Feedback: We paid close attention to user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with these soundbars, ensuring that our recommendations are based not only on technical specifications but also on user satisfaction.
Brand Credibility: Our selection process involved evaluating the reputation and credibility of the brands behind each soundbar, prioritising those known for reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
Budget Consideration: Recognizing the importance of budget constraints, we ensured that all the recommended soundbars fall within the specified price range of under 10,000 rupees, offering you a selection of quality options that compromise on quality.
Below is a list of best soundbars under 10000 in India
Enhance your home audio experience with the Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL). This 2.1 channel soundbar delivers immersive sound with booming bass, thanks to its built-in woofer. With Dolby 2Ch audio and surround sound expansion, you'll enjoy a fuller range of sound for movies, music, and games. The soundbar's Bluetooth connectivity and One Remote Control make it easy to use, while its sleek design adds style to any room.
Specifications:
Price: 7,490 (
MRP 16,99056% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Power Source: AC Powered
Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB
Audio Output: 40W
Subwoofer: Built-in
Sound Modes: Surround, Standard
Warranty: 1 Year
|Pros
|Cons
|Crystal clear sound quality
|Doesnt have HDMI port
|Strong and robust build
|May malfunction at times
|User friendly
|Convenient Bluetooth connectivity
|Optimised gaming mode
What's in the box?
1 User Manual
1 Power Cord
1 Remote Control
2 Battery
User’s Testimonial: "I can assure you are not gonna regret buying this product. It doesn't give you a heavy bass instead it gives that sweetness in the bass.and clarity is also top notch. I didn't expect such clarity from Samsung. I love that product. Completely justified in its price...it's a charm"
Why it's worth buying: Its impressive 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its quality and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for any entertainment setup.
Immerse yourself in the captivating sound of the boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar. With 160W RMS Signature Sound and a wireless subwoofer, it delivers scintillating audio that elevates your entertainment experience. Equipped with dynamic LEDs and EQ controls, this 2.1 channel soundbar enhances both your auditory and visual pleasure. With multi-compatibility modes including Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB you can enjoy seamless connectivity for all your devices.
Specifications:
Price: 7,499 (
MRP 21,99066% Off)
Brand: boAt
Power Source: Corded Electric
Sound Output: 160W RMS
Connectivity Options: Bluetooth, HDMI
EQ Modes: Multiple Modes
Special Feature: Dynamic LEDs
Control Type: Remote Controlled
|Pros
|Cons
|Rich, immersive sound experience
|Not suitable for small rooms
|Sleek design with dynamic LEDs
|Good build quality
|Convenient to use due to remote
|Good bass and treble
What's in the box?
Aavante Bar Orion
Screws for Wall Mount
Remote Control
Aux Cable
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Testimonial: "I was setting up a new apartment with an AmazonBasics 55 inch TV. The audio from the TV is pretty basic so I wanted to upgrade with a proper sound bar. I was intrigued by the good scores for this unit so decided to give it a try. I am totally surprised by the quality of audio and connectivity options. The wired subwoofer adds the oomph when watching movies or playing songs with a deep base. Totally in love with this boAt product."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rich sound and versatile connectivity options. Amazon's choice with over 3000 ratings speaks volumes.
The Blaupunkt SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar is a powerhouse when it comes to budget audio gear. Boasting 100W of power and DSP technology, it delivers clarity, sound separation, and deep bass for an immersive listening experience. With HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, this soundbar meets all your connectivity needs. The Blaupunkt equaliser mode allows you to customise your sound mode for maximum enjoyment.
Specifications
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 8,49941% Off)
Brand: Blaupunkt
Power Source: Corded Electric
Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI
Power Output: 100W
Control: Remote Controlled
Sound Modes: EQ Settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear and premium sound quality
|Limited sound modes
|Versatile connectivity options
|Battery backup could be improved
|Easy to set up and use
|Powerful bass for immersive experience
|Sleek, modern design
What's in the box?
Soundbar
Remote control
User’s Testimonial: "If you have a budget of under 10k, searching for a premium sound bar, then this is it. It’s the best value for money product. Has awesome Bass, zero distortion and great sound clarity coupled with Dolby audio and 1 year of warranty, it’s the best deal to grab for a soundbar system. Can be used with TV, PC or directly by smartphones, so there isn't anything to complain about."
Why it's worth buying: Its German engineering ensures reliability and durability, providing a worthwhile investment for audio enthusiasts.
The Philips Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with its wired subwoofer and three EQ modes, delivers deep bass and enhanced clarity for an immersive audio experience. The soundbar offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Optical, Coaxial, and USB, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Its stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any home entertainment setup, while seamless integration allows for easy control with your TV remote.
Specifications
Price: 9,471 (MRP 13,490 30% Off)
Brand: Philips
Power Source: Corded Electric
Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI
EQ Modes: Three Options
Subwoofer: Wired
Design: Stylish, Slim
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful bass and clear sound
|Limited EQ mode options
|Versatile connectivity options
|Wired subwoofer may limit placement
|Stylish and elegant design
|Seamless integration with TV remote
|Immersive audio experience
What's in the box?
Soundbar
Remote control
User’s Testimonial: "Amazing soundbar at a steal price and better performing than most of the other soundbars in the similar range. Truly elevates the TV experience and music experience. Value for money product from Philips India."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful bass, versatile connectivity, and sleek design. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted for its exceptional audio performance and user satisfaction.
Upgrade your home entertainment with the JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar. Featuring a powerful 110W output and wired subwoofer for deep bass, it enhances your movie and music experience. With Dolby Digital audio and predefined equalizer settings, enjoy immersive sound tailored to your content. Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity offer versatile setup options, while dedicated voice mode ensures crystal-clear dialogue. Compatible with your TV remote, it's convenient and easy to use.
Specifications:
Price: 8,499 (
MRP 14,99943% Off)
Brand: JBL
Power Source: Corded Electric
Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI
Sound Output: 110W
Subwoofer: Wired
Equalizer: Predefined Modes
Height: Ultra-low Profile (62mm)
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful sound, deep bass
|Limited predefined equalizers
|Smart standby mode saves energy
|Connectivity issues
|Dedicated voice mode for clarity
|Ultra-low profile design fits anywhere
|Compatible with TV remote
What's in the box?
Soundbar
Wired subwoofer
Remote control with batteries
Power cords (up to 4pcs depending on region SKUs)
HDMI cable
Wall-mount bracket kit with screws
Quick start guide
Warranty card & Safety sheet
User’s Testimonial: "As expected, JBL stood out in construction of the speaker, material and look. Audio is well distributed and woofer is extraordinary in bass notes. Overall well satisfied with the product. Thank you JBL."
Why it's worth buying: With over 4000+ overall ratings on Amazon and 200+ recent purchases last month, it's evident that this JBL soundbar is a popular choice, backed by satisfied customers.
The Honeywell Suono P2000 60W Soundbar offers dynamic audio performance with its 2.0 channel stereo sound and 50.8mm*4 drivers, delivering immersive sound quality for movies and gaming. With Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity and 5-in-1 connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Aux, USB, Optical, and HDMI/ARC, it ensures versatile compatibility with various devices. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299 (
MRP 9,99957% Off)
Brand: Honeywell
Power Output: 60W
Connectivity: Bluetooth V5.0
Drivers: 51mm*4
Channels: 2.0
Connectivity Options: BT, AUX, USB, Optical, HDMI
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|May lack deep bass
|Sleek, stylish design
|User-friendly remote control
|Multiple connectivity options
|Impressive build quality and performance
|Clarity is top notch
What's in the box?
Soundbar
Remote
User Manual
UK Power cord/ IN power cord
User’s Testimonial: "The sound clarity is very good. Awesome Bass and good connectivity options at this price point. 160 W is sufficient for your hall. I totally recommend this product. I really liked the remote which has options of managing Bass and Treble."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for immersive sound and versatile connectivity options. With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for quality audio.
The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO is a powerful soundbar with Alexa built-in for convenient voice control. With dual far-field microphones, stream music hands-free from various services and enjoy 80W RMS output with dual subwoofers for immersive sound. Connect seamlessly via HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, and control your smart home devices effortlessly. Complete with a metal grill design, wall-mountable feature, and intuitive companion app, it's the ultimate home entertainment solution.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 29,99983% Off)
Brand: Zebronics
Power Source: Corded Electric
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0
Subwoofer Size: Dual 69mm
Output Power: 80W RMS
Voice Assistant: Alexa Built-in
Compatibility: HDMI ARC, Optical
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful sound output
|Issues with power button
|Alexa integration for voice control
|Performance could be improved
|Multiple connectivity options
|Sleek design with metal grill
|Easy to install and use
What's in the box?
HDMI Cable
Remote Control
Wall mount brackets with fasteners
Input Cable
AAA Batteries
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "In Amazon festival, I purchased 2 soundbar including this and another of boat advante which was 700rs higher than it , but result was shocking it has good quality of sound and bass . I don't find bass this much good in any soundbar at this price point but it's really worth it."
Why it's worth buying: With over 5000+ overall ratings on Amazon, this soundbar is worth buying for its Alexa integration, and versatile connectivity options, offering a top-notch home entertainment experience.
The GOVO GOSURROUND 945 delivers an immersive home theatre experience with its 5.1 channel configuration and 120W peak output. Featuring a 5.25" subwoofer and dual rear satellites, it produces deep bass and 3D surround sound. Switch between movie, news, and music modes for optimised audio, and connect via AUX, USB, or Bluetooth V5.3. With integrated controls and a stylish remote, it offers convenient operation, while its dynamic mounting options provide flexibility in placement.
Specifications
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 16,99965% Off)
Brand: GOVO
Power Output: 120W Peak
Connectivity: Bluetooth V5.3
Subwoofer Size: 5.25"
EQ Modes: 3 Options
Control: Stylish Remote
|Pros
|Cons
|Immersive sound quality
|Limited to USB connectivity
|Stylish remote for easy control
|May be complex for some users
|Deep and dynamic bass
|Multiple EQ modes
|Versatile connectivity options
What's in the box?
1- Soundbar
1 Subwoofer
1- Satellite Speakers
1- Aux Cable
1- Remote
1 - user Manual
1- Warranty card
User’s Testimonial: "With all speakers at your face-level (when you are seated) will give you an exact home theatre experience. The subwoofer on the floor, Satellite speakers behind your seats at your head-level (when seated) and satellite speakers separated by 10 feet distance will give the best experience. Excellent sound, stylish! overall a big loot to all customers.``
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating from over 6000 ratings on Amazon, it's a trusted choice among customers for its performance and reliability.
The Creative Stage 2.1 Channel 160W Under-Monitor Soundbar with Subwoofer provides an immersive audio experience for TV, computers, and ultra-wide monitors. With dual drivers and a dedicated subwoofer, it delivers rich, room-filling sound and deep bass. Featuring various connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, Optical, and USB, it seamlessly integrates with multiple devices. The included remote control and wall-mounting kit enhance convenience and usability.
Specifications
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 15,99962% Off)
Brand: Creative Stage
Power Source: Plug-in
Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX
Output Power: 160W RMS
Dimensions (Soundbar): 550 x 78 x 70 mm
Weight (Subwoofer): 3.07 kg
Supported Audio Formats: MP3, Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Rich, room-filling sound
|Subwoofer size may be large
|Sleek, space-saving design
|Connectivity issues
|Convenient remote control included
|Powerful subwoofer for deep bass
|Versatile EQ modes for customization
What's in the box?
Subwoofer
Speakers
Warranty Card
User Manual and Cables
User’s Testimonial: "I used it with my 32" Sony Bravia TV to get a home theatre effect, and I am satisfied with its performance at this price level. Tested with Aux and HDMI ARC outputs; both worked well. Although Bass is good, a little more effectiveness would have been better in my views."
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.2-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product underscore its quality and value for buyers seeking superior audio experiences.
Experience powerful cinematic bass with the Mivi Fort Q200 Soundbar. With 200W of immersive surround sound, including an external subwoofer and 2 built-in full-range speakers, it delivers crystal-clear audio clarity. Choose from multiple EQ modes for customized audio experiences and seamlessly connect to your TV, laptop, or other devices via Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI, or Coaxial inputs. Complete with a sleek design and dedicated remote control, it's your personal home theatre solution.
Specifications
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 16,99962% Off)
Brand: Mivi
Power Source: Corded Electric
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
Sound Output: 200W
EQ Modes: Multiple Options
Input Options: HDMI, AUX, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful, immersive sound
|Bass could be better
|Strong build quality
|Connectivity issues
|User friendly controls
|Excellent performance
|Multiple EQ modes
|Good for medium size hall
What's in the box?
200W Soundbar
Wired subwoofer
User’s Testimonial: "I bought it last week in holy and I use it satisfactorily. users have praised the Mivi Fort Soundbar for its impressive sound quality, sleek design, versatile connectivity options, user-friendly controls, and affordability, making it a highly recommended choice for enhancing home entertainment systems."
Why it's worth buying: With 70% of Amazon users rating it 5 stars, it's a trusted choice for exceptional audio experiences.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the difference between a soundbar and a speaker?
A soundbar is a single unit that typically contains multiple speakers and amplifiers, designed to enhance the audio output of your TV or audio source. In contrast, speakers come in pairs or sets and are often used for stereo or surround sound setups.
Can a soundbar replace a home theater system?
While a soundbar can significantly improve the audio quality of your TV, it may not completely replace a full home theater system in terms of surround sound capabilities. However, for smaller spaces or budget-conscious buyers, a soundbar can provide a satisfactory audio experience.
How do I connect a soundbar to my TV?
Most soundbars can be connected to your TV using HDMI, optical, or auxiliary cables, depending on the available ports on both devices. Simply select the corresponding input on your soundbar and TV settings to enjoy enhanced audio.
Do I need a subwoofer with my soundbar?
While many soundbars come with built-in subwoofers to enhance bass performance, adding an external subwoofer can further improve low-frequency response and overall audio immersion, especially for movie enthusiasts or music lovers.
Do soundbars support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X?
While some high-end soundbars may support advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, most soundbars under 10000 are designed to provide basic surround sound or virtual surround sound effects, offering an enhanced audio experience within their price range.
Wrapping up
In conclusion, soundbars under 10000 offer an accessible way to enhance your audio experience without breaking the bank. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find a quality soundbar that fits your budget and preferences. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming music, investing in a soundbar can significantly elevate your entertainment setup. So, explore our selection and bring home an affordable yet impactful addition to your audio arsenal.
