Thousands Displaced In Flood-Hit Kenya, Rescue Ops Continue | In Pics

People cross a flooded area where another boat carrying a group of people has capsized at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya. According to the Kenya Red Cross, over a dozen people have been rescued, while others still remain missing as search and rescue operations continue. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to dozens of deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands of people, according to the U.N.
People cross a flooded area at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya.
A man swims from a submerged church compound, after the River Tana broke its banks following heavy rains at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya.
Children fleeing floodwaters that wreaked havoc at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya.
People rescued from a capsized boat rest at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya, while others still remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.
Residents rescue a woman who was caught during heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya.