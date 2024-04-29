Sports

NBA: Timberwolves Pip Suns, Enter Western Conference Semi-Finals - In Pics

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won an NBA play-off series for the first time in two decades. The Timberwolves are the NBA's first team to advance to the conference semi-finals after defeating the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Monday (April 29, 2024) to complete a first-round sweep. Minnesota reached the Western Conference second round for the first time since 2004 by recording the first play-off sweep in franchise history. Anthony Edwards led the way with 40 points and had a thunderous dunk with just over 2 minutes remaining to help kick start the Timberwolves' celebration.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant pauses on the court during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 122-116, taking the series 4-0.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) battles with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates a score against the Phoenix Suns with teammates, including Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, left, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker walks off the court with the basketball after Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, second from left, gets off a shot as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, left, and Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) defend while Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, looks on during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, center, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, and Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, left, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Matt York

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns | Photo: AP/Matt York

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Monte Morris defends during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Phoenix.

Advertisement

