NBA: Timberwolves Pip Suns, Enter Western Conference Semi-Finals - In Pics

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won an NBA play-off series for the first time in two decades. The Timberwolves are the NBA's first team to advance to the conference semi-finals after defeating the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Monday (April 29, 2024) to complete a first-round sweep. Minnesota reached the Western Conference second round for the first time since 2004 by recording the first play-off sweep in franchise history. Anthony Edwards led the way with 40 points and had a thunderous dunk with just over 2 minutes remaining to help kick start the Timberwolves' celebration.