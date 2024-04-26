10 Best Mixer Grinders Under 5000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
A mixer grinder is a small yet mighty appliance in any kitchen, which a modern household cannot do without. This versatile appliance efficiently grinds, blends, and purees ingredients with just the turn of a knob, unlike traditional methods. When it comes to selecting the , there are several factors to consider, such as wattage, brand, and budget.
For those seeking a powerful machine, a to is ideal. These higher wattage models can handle tougher ingredients and provide smoother blends. However, for those on a budget, finding a high-quality mixer grinder under the mid range 5000 rupees can be a challenge.
Brand reputation is also crucial when choosing a mixer grinder. Trusted brands often offer better durability, warranty, and customer service. Some of the best mixer grinder brands in India include Philips, Bajaj, Preethi, and Butterfly, known for their quality and performance.
In this article, we'll explore the , review the latest models under 5000 available in India, and provide valuable tips to help you make an informed decision.
Crucial parameters to consider when shortlisting a mixer grinder under 5000
Power: Look for a mixer grinder with sufficient power to handle various tasks efficiently. Typically, a wattage between 500 to 750 watts is suitable for regular home use.
Speed Settings: Opt for a mixer grinder with multiple speed settings to adjust according to the ingredients being processed. This versatility ensures optimal results for different recipes.
Jar Capacity: Consider the capacity of the jars included with the mixer grinder. Ensure they meet your cooking needs, whether it's for small quantities or larger batches.
Blade Quality: Check the quality of the blades as they play a crucial role in the grinding and blending process. Stainless steel blades are preferred for their durability and ability to grind effectively.
Build Quality and Design: Evaluate the overall build quality of the mixer grinder, including the materials used and the design. A sturdy construction ensures longevity, while an ergonomic design enhances usability.
Safety Features: Prioritise mixer grinders with safety features such as overload protection and locking mechanisms to prevent accidents during operation.
Noise Levels: Consider the noise levels produced by the mixer grinder, especially if you have a noise-sensitive environment. Choose models that offer quieter operation without compromising performance.
Additional Features: Look for any additional features or attachments offered with the mixer grinder, such as juicer attachments or interchangeable blades, which add versatility to its usage.
Criterias we took into account when choosing these options for you
Performance: We assessed the performance of each mixer grinder, considering factors such as power, speed settings, and grinding efficiency. Our aim was to recommend options that deliver consistent and high-quality results for various culinary tasks.
Durability: Ensuring the longevity of your investment was paramount. We carefully examined the build quality, materials used, and overall construction of each mixer grinder to guarantee durability and reliability over time.
User-Friendliness: Ease of use is essential in any kitchen appliance. We evaluated the design, ergonomics, and intuitive features of each mixer grinder to ensure hassle-free operation for users of all levels of expertise.
Brand Reputation: Brand reputation speaks volumes about quality and reliability. We considered the reputation of each brand, along with customer reviews and feedback, to recommend options from trusted manufacturers known for their commitment to excellence.
Value for Money: We understand the importance of getting the best value for your budget. Therefore, we carefully weighed the features, performance, and pricing of each option to ensure that you receive maximum value within the under 5000 rupees range.
Below is a list of best mixer grinder under 5000 in India
The Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse with its 750W Turbo Motor, ideal for heavy-duty grinding. It features four leakproof, food-grade stainless steel jars, including a Blender Jar, Wet Jar, Multipurpose Jar, and Chutney Jar, offering a range of capacities. The 3-speed control + pulse ensures precise blending, grinding, and mixing. The sturdy coupler allows for 25 minutes* of continuous grinding, even with tough ingredients like black gram dal. With a 2-year product warranty and 5-year motor warranty, this mixer grinder delivers durability and performance.
Specifications:
Price: 4,399 (
MRP 5,69523% Off)
Brand: Philips
Power: 750 Watts
Speeds: 3 + Pulse
Jar Capacity: 1.5L, 1.5L, 1L, 0.3L
Warranty: 2 Years (Product), 5 Years (Motor)
Blades: Stainless Steel
Material: Stainless Steel, ABS
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable stainless steel jars
|Large footprint on the countertop.
|Powerful motor
|Jars are not as durable
|Minimalist and classy design
|Grinding is quite efficiently
What's in the box?
Mixer grinder
Blender Jar (1.5 Litres)
Jar1 (1.5 Litres)
Jar2 (1 Litre)
Jar3 (0.3 Litres)
User’s Testimonial: "I have been using a couple of Philips products from the last 6+ years and they are top notch till date. So as this one. Please don't look for a budget product. As this brand will cost you only 1000 to 1500 more from other budget products but trust me Philips is best for quality and long-lasting use. Go for it, you will not regret it."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted option for efficient and reliable grinding needs.
The Havells Klassic 750 Watt Mixer Grinder boasts a powerful 750W universal motor with 21000 RPM, delivering efficient grinding performance. Its high-quality 304-grade stainless steel blades ensure optimal grinding results. With four jars including a break-resistant polycarbonate jar and unique twist & lock mechanism, it offers versatility and convenience for various kitchen tasks.
Specifications
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 7,29545% Off)
Brand: Havells
Power Source: Electric
Motor Power: 750 Watts
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Jar Capacity: Various (1.75L, 1.5L, 1L, 400ml)
Safety Feature: Overload Protector
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient grinding performance
|Sound is high
|Secure twist & lock mechanism
|Juicer quality could be better
|Durable stainless steel blades
|User friendly design
What's in the box?
1 Motor
1 Polycarbonate jar (1.75L) with lid
1 Fruit Filter
1 Food Pusher
1 Chutney Jar (400 ml) with Lid
1 Dry/Wet Grinding Jar (1 L) with Lid
1 Liquidizing Jar (1.5 L) with Lid
1 Instruction Manual
User’s Testimonial: "I am satisfied with Havells klassic mixi when I started using it. I recommend everyone to buy this product for this price."
Why it's worth buying: Over 600 people bought it last month on Amazon, indicating its popularity and reliability.
The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a premium appliance featuring MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology, ensuring efficient grinding and enhanced motor ventilation for prolonged product life. With three stainless steel jars and a juicer jar, it offers versatility for various kitchen tasks. Its ergonomic design, leak-proof lids, and superior components make it a reliable choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 7,10056% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Power Source: Electric Powered
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 1.5 Litres
Speed Control: 3-Speed
Safety Feature: Overload Protection
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and strong construction
|Small jar can be tight
|Easy to use and clean
|Noise issue
|Enhanced safety features
|Decent Performance and quality
|Moderate grinding efficiently
What's in the box?
1 Crompton Mixer Grinder
3 Stainless Steel Jars and Lids
1 Juicer jar with lid
Instruction Manu
User’s Testimonial: "This mixer is very good. We have been using it for the past 2 months and it is working perfectly fine. Main advantage is that the mixer won’t move since it is having vacuum rubber at the bottom."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient grinding performance, safety features, and durability, as evidenced by its 4-star rating from over 8000 Amazon reviews.
The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 Mixer Grinder packs a powerful 750W motor for efficient mixing and grinding. With three stainless steel jars and high-grade nylon couplers, it ensures smooth operation and versatility for various kitchen tasks. Its machine-ground blades deliver superior grinding performance, making it suitable for wet grinding and liquidising.
Specifications:
Price: 3,599 (
MRP 9,45562% Off)
Brand: Preethi
Power Source: Electrically Powered
Jar Capacity: Various Capacities
Motor Power: 750 Watts
Safety Feature: Overload Protection
Material: Stainless Steel Blades
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate and clean
|Poor quality lid
|Strong build quality
|Noisy
|Motor is powerful and efficient
|Smart appearance
|Good grinding performance
What's in the box?
1 Mixer Grinder
1 jar for wet grinding with lid (1.5 litres)
1 jar for dry grinding with lid (0.5 litres)
1 jar chutney with lid (0.4 litres)
User’s Testimonial: "Blue leaf model is the most successful model from Preethi and still now holding the same quality and service. The lifetime free service from Preethi is appreciated. As we are a family of two, we used to grind batter in a mixer, and it came very well. You can go with this without any doubts. This mixer is highly durable."
Why it's worth buying: Backed by Amazon's endorsement as a Choice product and a commendable 4.1-star rating from satisfied users makes it worth buying.
The Prestige Iris Plus 750W Mixer Grinder comes with 4 super-efficient stainless blades and 3 stainless steel jars, including a juicer jar, for versatile grinding and blending. Its powerful motor ensures effortless grinding of various foods, while the sturdy handles provide easy handling. With an appealing design and 2-year warranty, it offers reliability and performance.
Specifications
Price: 3,199 (
MRP 6,29549% Off)
Power Source: Corded Electric
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Capacity: Various (1000ml, 1500ml, 1000ml)
Number of Speeds: 3
Warranty: 2 years
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly features
|Quality could be improved
|Easy to maintain and use
|Grinding is not so efficient
|Elegant and unique design
|Decent performance
|Sturdy handles for easy handling
What's in the box?
1 Mixer Grinder
3 Stainless Steel Jars
1 Juicer Jar
User’s Testimonial: "I use this product on a daily basis specially to make my on the go oats and peanut butter smoothies and it seems hassle free operation to me with very less mess around and also all the pots are easy to clean as well.."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient performance and versatile jar capacities. Its popularity is evident, with 2,000 purchases on Amazon last month.
The Maharaja Whiteline Ultramax Elite Mixer Grinder features a 800W powerful motor with 20000 RPM speed, ensuring efficient grinding of toughest ingredients. Its superior cooling technology allows for longer operations with less overheating. With 30 minutes continuous grinding capability and four versatile jars, including a blending jar and chutney jar, it offers convenience and versatility for various culinary tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 7,19944% Off)
Brand: Maharaja
Power Source: Corded Electric
Motor Power: 800 Watts
Jar Material: Stainless Steel
Cooling Technology: Efficient Cooling
Warranty: 5 Years Motor Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior cooling technology
|Heavy weight
|Food-grade safe materials
|Plastic body may not be durable
|continuous grinding ability
|Powerful performance
What's in the box?
1.5L Blending Jar for juicing
1.5L SS Liquidizing Jar
1L Dry Grinding Jar
0.4L Chutney Grinding Jar
User’s Testimonial: "This product is very good and value for money. I have purchased 850 vats variants but still it is not making too much noise so it is good. Useful for heavy use like grinding hing haldi etc."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon and over 1700 overall ratings, this mixer grinder proves its worth with its reliable performance and positive customer feedback, making it a trusted choice for efficient grinding tasks in the kitchen.
The Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder provides a powerful 600W HiFlux motor and Stone Pounding Technology for high-performance grinding of dry, wet, and chutney ingredients. With its MaxxJuice extractor and elegant design, it offers efficient juicing and adds an aesthetic appeal to your kitchen. Its concealed bush ensures contamination-free mixing and grinding, while strong lid locks and suction feet provide stable operation.
Specifications:
Price: 4,225 (
MRP 7,24042% Off)
Brand: Bosch
Power Source: Electric
Motor Power: 600 Watts
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Voltage: 240 Volts
Capacity: 4 Jars
Safety Feature: Overload Protector
|Pros
|Cons
|Hands-free operation
|May produce noise during operation
|Elegant and radiant design
|Plastic material prone to wear
|Hygienic grinding experience
|Durable performance
|Efficient performance
What's in the box?
Mixer Grinder
1 Plastic blender jar 1500ml
fruit filter
1 Wet grinding jar 1500 ml
1 Dry grinding jar 1000 ml
1 Chutney grinding jar 400 ml
PoundingBlade
Spatula
User’s Testimonial: "Very good product from Bosch. The performance and quality of this machine just reminds me of the Maharaja mixer which my mother used for good 20 years with minimum services. Using this for a month now and am very happy with the product. This one takes max 20 secs to make anything into fine paste."
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated on Amazon, with 50% of users awarding it 5-star ratings for its impressive performance and reliability.
The Usha Maximus Plus Mixer Grinder with its 800W copper motor helps to provide superior grinding performance, complemented by 4 fin stainless steel blades for efficient blending. Its stunning design with stainless steel cladding enhances kitchen decor, while features like lid locks and transparent blender jars with fruit filters ensure convenient and versatile usage.
Specifications
Price: 4,949 (
MRP 8,89044% Off)
Brand: Usha
Power Source: Electric Powered
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Motor Warranty: 5 Years
Jar Capacity: 1.5 Liters
Number of Speeds: 3
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate and clean
|Initial burning smell
|Versatile for grinding needs
|Not so durable
|Superior suction feet
|Elegant design
What's in the box?
Main unit
Blending jar with fruit lter & lid
Wet grinding jar & lid
Dry grinder jar & lid
Chutney jar & lid
Spatula
Instruction manual
User’s Testimonial: "I have been using this product from last week. Product is too good, first of all it has got an 800 watt motor, so grinding of haldi became too easy for me which my earlier mixer grinder was not able to properly. Since I love having lassi, smoothies and milkshakes, it's square shaped blender jar does it so quickly, my kitchen size is small so it is also saving the space in my kitchen because of its design. I am very happy with this product."
Why it's worth buying: Its elegant design and versatile functionality make it an excellent addition to any household.
The Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder is a 750W kitchen appliance with 4 stainless steel jars and a sleek design. It features a 3-speed knob for user control, efficient pusher for juicing, and sharp rotating blades for precise grinding. The transparent lids, sturdy jar handle, and anti-skid feature enhance its usability, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens.
Specifications
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 5,06939% Off)
Power Source: Electric
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 1.5 Litres
Speed Control: Knob Control
Material: ABS Body
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly speed control knob
|Heavy in weight
|Durable stainless steel blades
|May produce initial burning smell
|Sleek and stylish design
|Easy to clean and maintain
|Sturdy and stable operation
What's in the box?
1 Main Unit (Mixer Grinder Body)
1 Juicer Jar
1 Big Jar (Multi Purpose Jar)
1 Medium Jar (Dry Grinding Jar)
1 Small Jar (Chutney Jar)
1 Spatula
User’s Testimonial: "I gifted this 4 jars mixer juicer for my mom after her previous mixer got broken down. I chose this brand because my mother-in-law gifted me this one years ago and it’s running great ever now. You can trust the brand and its quality. My mom is happy and so am I."
Why it's worth buying: Trusted by thousands with a 4-star rating on Amazon it is worth buying for its efficient performance
The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance that performs multiple functions, including blending, juicing, grinding, and chopping. With its compact design and detachable parts, it consumes less space and is easy to operate and clean. It delivers quick and convenient solutions for various kitchen tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 2,477 (
MRP 6,00059% Off)
Brand: Cookwell
Power Source: Electric
Wattage: 600 Watts
Material: Copper
Number of Speeds: 2
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate and clean
|Limited speed options
|Detachable and washable parts.
|Less powerful
|Reliable and robust performance
|Affordable price
|Compact and portable
What's in the box?
Mixer grinder
Jars
Blades
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "We are a family of two members only so I need to grind small amounts of masalas ,powders and chutneys. I used to do it in the mixer grinder but the mixer jars are very large for small amounts of masalas. Surprisingly even the tiny amount of masala is also grinded like it is done by the grinding stone. Especially I love the way it comes nicely grinded."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility and ease of use. Amazon bestseller with 6K purchases last month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal wattage for a mixer grinder under 5000?
For optimal performance within this price range, a mixer grinder with a wattage between 500 to 750 watts is recommended, ensuring efficient grinding of various ingredients.
Are mixer grinders under 5000 durable for long-term use?
While they may not have the same longevity as higher-end models, mixer grinders under 5000 are designed with durable materials and components to withstand regular usage and provide reliable performance for years.
Is it safe to purchase mixer grinders online in this price range?
Yes, purchasing mixer grinders under 5000 online is safe, especially from reputable platforms like Amazon or Flipkart, where you can find a wide selection, user reviews, and convenient return policies.
How noisy are mixer grinders under 5000 during operation?
Most mixer grinders in this price range operate within acceptable noise levels, typically ranging from 80 to 90 decibels, similar to industry standards, ensuring a reasonably quiet grinding experience.
How easy is it to clean mixer grinders in this price range?
Cleaning mixer grinders under 5000 is relatively easy, as many models feature detachable and washable components, such as jars and blades, making maintenance hassle-free and convenient.
In Conclusion
Opting for a mixer grinder under 5000 presents a cost-effective solution without compromising on functionality. With a range of models offering reliable performance, durability, and versatility, investing in one from our recommended list ensures you can efficiently tackle various culinary tasks without burning a hole in your pocket.
