Arsenal Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs MUFC Pre-Season Friendly In India On TV And Online?

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal drew their first pre-season friendly against fellow Premier League side, Bournemouth with a 1-1 draw before winning the match on penalties. On the other hand, Manchester United defeated Rangers 2-0 after their suprise 0-1 loss to Rosenborg. (More Football News)
Ahead of the friendly, Arteta was without international stars such as Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and defender Gabriel. The Gunners had defeated Leyton Orient 2-0 in a behind-doors friendly before flying out to the USA tour.
United manager Ten Hag has prioritized squad depth as they target mor signings at Old Trafford. “We already had very good two buys,” the Dutchman said. “So when everyone is fit we have a team who can beat everyone, but the squad depth we have to catch up because we had injuries.
“We are vulnerable and we have to avoid this by getting less injuries and second, our squad has to be that good,” Ten Hag added. “The quality we have in depth, we have to catch up, but even more because this season will be the survival of the fittest.”
Here's all you need to know about Arsenal vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly football match:
When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly football match?
The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, July 27. (Sunday, July 28 in India) at the SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California.
What time is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly football match
The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly football match will kick-off at 5:30 AM IST on Sunday morning in India.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United, Pre-Season Friendly football match?
The pre-season friendly can be viewed on Arsenal and Manchester United's Official Media channel after subscription.