English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Emile Smith Rowe is nearing a move away from Arsenal after not being involved in their pre-season friendly against Bournemouth on Thursday. (More Football News)
Arsenal needed penalties to get past Andoni Iraola's side in Los Angeles, with Fabio Vieira's strike cancelled out by Antoine Semenyo's deflected effort.
Smith Rowe was due to feature at Dignity Health Sports Park after being listed among the substitutes, but remained on the bench for the entirety of the encounter.
The 23-year-old, who has made 115 appearances for Arsenal, is poised to complete a £35million move to Fulham, as reported by David Ornstein.
Fulham are in the market for a new midfielder, having allowed Joao Palhinha to depart for Bayern Munich earlier this month in a reported £47.4million deal.
"There are things happening in the background at the moment and we decided the best thing to do was keep him away from the game today," Arteta said on Smith Rowe not being involved against Bournemouth.
Smith Rowe's potential departure to Craven Cottage will mark a record for both sides.
Fulham are set to smash their £25million transfer record paid for Jean Michael Seri in 2018, with Arsenal matching their biggest sale since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35million switch to Liverpool.
More departures are expected ahead of the Gunners' opening game of the Premier League season against Wolves, with Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson likely to complete moves away from the club.
Nketiah, who captained the side against Bournemouth on Thursday, has been linked with a switch to Marseille, while Nelson is of interest to newly-promoted Leicester.
"A lot of players have been linked with potential moves; one way or the other, it’s normal," Arteta said on the pair's future at the club.
"We are in that moment in the market. What I really like are the players that we have, with the level that they are showing and especially the commitment that you can see in those two, just the way they have performed."