Football

English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Emile Smith Rowe is nearing a move away from Arsenal after not being involved in their pre-season friendly against Bournemouth on Thursday

Mikel Arteta with Smith Rowe in pre-season friendly
Mikel Arteta has hinted that Emile Smith Rowe is nearing a move away from Arsenal
info_icon

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Emile Smith Rowe is nearing a move away from Arsenal after not being involved in their pre-season friendly against Bournemouth on Thursday. (More Football News)

Arsenal needed penalties to get past Andoni Iraola's side in Los Angeles, with Fabio Vieira's strike cancelled out by Antoine Semenyo's deflected effort. 

Smith Rowe was due to feature at Dignity Health Sports Park after being listed among the substitutes, but remained on the bench for the entirety of the encounter. 

The 23-year-old, who has made 115 appearances for Arsenal, is poised to complete a £35million move to Fulham, as reported by David Ornstein. 

Fulham are in the market for a new midfielder, having allowed Joao Palhinha to depart for Bayern Munich earlier this month in a reported £47.4million deal. 

"There are things happening in the background at the moment and we decided the best thing to do was keep him away from the game today," Arteta said on Smith Rowe not being involved against Bournemouth. 

Smith Rowe's potential departure to Craven Cottage will mark a record for both sides. 

Fulham are set to smash their £25million transfer record paid for Jean Michael Seri in 2018, with Arsenal matching their biggest sale since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35million switch to Liverpool. 

More departures are expected ahead of the Gunners' opening game of the Premier League season against Wolves, with Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson likely to complete moves away from the club. 

Nketiah, who captained the side against Bournemouth on Thursday, has been linked with a switch to Marseille, while Nelson is of interest to newly-promoted Leicester.

"A lot of players have been linked with potential moves; one way or the other, it’s normal," Arteta said on the pair's future at the club. 

"We are in that moment in the market. What I really like are the players that we have, with the level that they are showing and especially the commitment that you can see in those two, just the way they have performed."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
  2. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  3. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  4. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  5. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  3. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Heavily Waterlogged Again After Pounding Rain
  2. Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Delivers Her First-Ever Speech In Parliament | WATCH
  3. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  4. CUET 2024 Result soon, Final Answer Keys Released
  5. Sanatan Sanstha: Faith, Secrecy, And Controversial Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  2. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  3. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
  4. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
  5. Disney Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' Becomes The Highest Grossing Animated Film In History, Surpasses 'Frozen 2'
US News
  1. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  2. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  3. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  4. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  2. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  3. Nepal: How Saurya Airlines Pilot Survived Crash That Killed All 18 On Board The Plane
  4. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  5. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw