Burnley Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Mikel Arteta Stresses 'Day By Day' Focus Amid AFC Title Talks

The Gunners last lifted the trophy in 2004, but after just one defeat in their opening nine matches this season, the north London side are early favourites for the title

  • Mikel Arteta has spoken on Gunners' focus ahead of their EPL title charge

  • Gunners take on Burnley in their next Premier League match

  • Arsenal are favourites for the title after LFC, Man City slip up

Mikel Arteta has stressed that his Arsenal players must "focus day by day" as they look to end their wait for a Premier League title.

The Gunners last lifted the trophy in 2004, but after just one defeat in their opening nine matches this season, the north London side are early favourites for the title.

In fact, they are given a 67.8% chance of lifting the trophy this season by the Opta supercomputer, with Manchester City second favourites at 13.3%.

Arsenal's defensive strengths have also stood out during their recent run as they became the first English top-flight club in history to play six games in a month and win them all without conceding a single goal.

And, ahead of a trip to newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday, Arsenal are currently four points clear of second-place Bournemouth.

Their last three wins have all been without conceding, last doing that in four consecutive victories in April/May 2014, with Arteta starting in all four of those games.

Arteta's side have finished second in each of the last three Premier League seasons, and the Spaniard believes many factors have to go their way in order for them to get over the line.

"We have to focus on the journey and what we have to do every single day," said Arteta.

"Of course, we want to win it, and the preparation is towards that, great. All the protocols, processes, ambitions and everything, and now you have to focus on what you have to do, otherwise you get distracted, and I don't want any of that around the team.

"A lot of factors have to go your way. You can do a lot of great things, and still a lot of things have to go your way. Personal lives have to be perfect.

"It could be that many factors that we cannot control. What we can control is what we do the best; that's it.

"There is so many things and there is still so long. We have seen already the turnaround in the league, and the Champions League is the same. We are in a very specific context at the moment, so let's focus day by day."

