Burnley Vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Burnley host ARsenal in English Premier League on November 1
Arsenal defeated Brighton 2-0 in EFL Cup, progressing to quarter-finals
Arsenal aiming for eighth consecutive Premier League win against Burnley
Mikel Arteta believes the depth within Arsenal's squad has given him and the club the best possible chance of competing on all fronts this season.
Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup in midweek with a 2-0 win over Brighton, despite Arteta making 10 changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace.
The Gunners got the job done after the break, with goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka setting up a reunion with Oliver Glasner's side in the next round.
But their attention turns to the Premier League this Saturday, with a trip to face Burnley their next assignment, having opened up a four-point gap at the summit.
Indeed, Arsenal have only lost one game across all competitions in 2025-26, and Arteta relayed the fact that he needs every player within his ranks in order to succeed.
"It's going to make us stronger because, again, the easy thing maybe is to make some changes at that moment. I really believe in them," Arteta said.
"We could adjust a few things and be better, improve certain individuals in certain positions as well, which I think is important.
"And after that, now they have a good feeling that they can compete and beat a really good Premier League team. Overall, we have a lot to learn."
Arteta was particularly impressed with Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera, with the new-look centre-back pairing helping Arsenal keep a sixth successive clean sheet.
Arsenal in October 2025 became the first English top-flight team in history to play six games in a month and win them all without conceding a single goal.
"They'd never played together, so to build that chemistry, it takes time. I think they've done really, really well today," Arteta added.
"Again, for Piero especially, he hasn't played that many minutes to have his first start with the club.
"Again, a lot of positives to take, some very big learnings as well that we have to be very cautious of."
Burnley will, however, approach this game with confidence after Lyle Foster's 95th-minute winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Wolves in their last Premier League encounter.
Indeed, it was the first time the Clarets had won successive top-flight games since April 2022, which was a three-match run that also included a triumph over Wolves.
However, Burnley have now conceded more goals in the Premier League this season (17) than across the whole of the 2024-25 Championship campaign combined (16).
But Scott Parker was quick to overlook their defensive shortcomings, instead focusing on the mentality of his players to get themselves an important three points.
"The mentality of this group never ceases to amaze me," Parker said. "The mindset to go and get a winner like that, I’m absolutely delighted.
"To show that determination to go and get a winner in the dying minutes – we earned the right. I'm immensely proud.
"You could tell in the celebrations what it meant – there's an incredible resilience and character about this group."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Burnley – Quilindschy Hartman
Of all of Burnley's summer signings, no one has hit the ground running like Quilindschy Hartman, with the Dutchman registering two assists against Wolves last time out.
Indeed, he has four assists in his last four Premier League appearances for Parker's side, though all four of those goal involvements have come away from home.
It is the most assists any Clarets player has in the Premier League without setting up a goal at Turf Moor, but he will be out to make an impact against Arsenal here.
Arsenal – Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze haunted his former club, Crystal Palace, last time out, scoring the only goal in the 39th minute to continue his fine start to life with the Gunners.
He has now been involved in eight goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances (six goals, two assists), and you would fancy him to add to his tally here.
That is because against newly promoted sides, the England international has six goals and four assists in his last 15 top-flight matches.
MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 away league games against Burnley (W6 D5) since a 2-1 loss in December 1973 under Bertie Mee, and Arteta is expected to keep that run going here.
The Gunners have won 23 of their last 24 Premier League games against promoted sides, including the last 13 in a row. The only exception in this run was a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in May 2023.
Arsenal have also won their last four top-flight matches, last enjoying a longer winning streak between April and August 2024 (eight in a row). Their last three victories have all been without conceding, last doing that in four in a row between April and May 2014, with Arteta starting all four of those wins.
But Burnley will be no easy task, even though they have won just one of their 18 Premier League games against Arsenal (D4 L13), picking up a 1-0 victory at the Emirates in December 2020.
The Clarets have won each of their last two Premier League matches – Burnley have not strung three wins together in the top-flight since April 2022 under Michael Jackson, while manager Parker last did so in April 2019 as Fulham boss.
However, Burnley have never won a Premier League match against a team starting the day top of the table in 12 attempts (D5 L7). Their last top-flight win against a table-topping side was in October 1975, when they beat Queens Park Rangers 1-0 with a Frank Casper goal.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Burnley – 13.4%
Draw – 16.6%
Arsenal – 70%