Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Eze Haunts Former Club As Gunners Go Four Points Clear

Eze, who spent five seasons at Selhurst Park before Arsenal signed him in August, struck in the 39th minute when Gabriel Magalhaes headed Declan Rice’s free kick into his path

Eberechi Eze celebrates his winner
  • Arsenal moved four points clear at the Premier League summit

  • Gunners capitalised on their rivals' slip up

  • City, Liverpool lost their respective Premier League matches

Arsenal moved four points clear at the Premier League summit as Eberechi Eze sealed a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Former Palace talisman Eze volleyed home his first league goal for Arsenal in the 39th minute at Emirates Stadium.

That was the only moment of real quality in a dour first half, though Mikel Arteta's team were unfortunate not to add to their lead after the interval.

Gabriel Magalhaes, who was excellent at both ends throughout, hit the crossbar, with Declan Rice's follow-up kept out on the line by Dean Henderson, while Bukayo Saka curled just wide.

Saka was almost presented with a tap-in by Leandro Trossard, whose nudge into the six-yard box was cleared at the last moment, while Viktor Gyokeres headed wide from a teasing Rice corner.

Ultimately, though, Eze's goal proved enough, as Palace suffered their third defeat in the space of four games in all competitions.

Data Debrief: Imperious Gabriel leads the way

It is now six clean sheets in nine games for Arsenal in the league this season, with defensive solidity continuing to prove the bedrock for Arteta.

Arsenal have conceded just three goals. Compare that to widely tipped title rivals Liverpool (14) and Manchester City (seven), who both suffered defeats this weekend, and it is easy to see why Gunners fans may just be thinking this could be their year.

Key to Arsenal's defensive effort was Gabriel, who made a team-high six clearances and won four of his eight aerial duels as Palace were limited to just 0.47 expected goals.

Arsenal, who picked up their 700th Premier League win, have collected 22 points already. It is the seventh time they have had 22 or more points at this stage of a campaign. In the previous six, however, the only time they went on to lift the title was in 2003-04 (23 points after nine games).

PHOTOS

