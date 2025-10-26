Arsenal moved four points clear at the Premier League summit
Gunners capitalised on their rivals' slip up
City, Liverpool lost their respective Premier League matches
Arsenal moved four points clear at the Premier League summit as Eberechi Eze sealed a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Former Palace talisman Eze volleyed home his first league goal for Arsenal in the 39th minute at Emirates Stadium.
That was the only moment of real quality in a dour first half, though Mikel Arteta's team were unfortunate not to add to their lead after the interval.
Gabriel Magalhaes, who was excellent at both ends throughout, hit the crossbar, with Declan Rice's follow-up kept out on the line by Dean Henderson, while Bukayo Saka curled just wide.
Saka was almost presented with a tap-in by Leandro Trossard, whose nudge into the six-yard box was cleared at the last moment, while Viktor Gyokeres headed wide from a teasing Rice corner.
Ultimately, though, Eze's goal proved enough, as Palace suffered their third defeat in the space of four games in all competitions.
Data Debrief: Imperious Gabriel leads the way
It is now six clean sheets in nine games for Arsenal in the league this season, with defensive solidity continuing to prove the bedrock for Arteta.
Arsenal have conceded just three goals. Compare that to widely tipped title rivals Liverpool (14) and Manchester City (seven), who both suffered defeats this weekend, and it is easy to see why Gunners fans may just be thinking this could be their year.
Key to Arsenal's defensive effort was Gabriel, who made a team-high six clearances and won four of his eight aerial duels as Palace were limited to just 0.47 expected goals.
Arsenal, who picked up their 700th Premier League win, have collected 22 points already. It is the seventh time they have had 22 or more points at this stage of a campaign. In the previous six, however, the only time they went on to lift the title was in 2003-04 (23 points after nine games).