Wolves 2-3 Burnley, Premier League: Lyle Foster's 95th-minute Winner Piles Further Pressure On Vitor Pereira

Wolves' season hit crisis point as Lyle Foster scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to condemn Vitor Pereira's side to a damaging 3-2 defeat at Molineux.
Jeers rained down from the home fans when Zian Flemming scored twice to put Burnley 2-0 up within the first 30 minutes, beating Sam Johnstone with a fine first-time finish from outside the area, then escaping Ladislav Krejci to tap home for 2-0.
But out of nowhere, Wolves dragged themselves level before half-time. First, Jorgen Strand Larsen converted from the penalty spot after Josh Cullen fouled Santiago Bueno.
Then, in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, Krejci acrobatically turned Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's cross into the path of Marshall Munetsi, who nodded home.
A Wolves onslaught was expected in the second half, and they hit the woodwork via a Jhon Arias free-kick in the 64th minute, also going close via Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes.
But with the full-time whistle looming, Bellegarde lost the ball in a dangerous area and Hannibal Mejbri fed fellow substitute Foster, who flicked past Johnstone to prompt a furious reaction from the home fans, who chanted against Fosun International's ownership of the club throughout the game.
Wolves are winless heading into November for the second season in a row, propping up the table on two points. Burnley, meanwhile, are 16th, five points clear of the bottom three.
Data Debrief: Wolves take place among worst-ever starters
Wolves did not win a game until matchday 11 under Gary O'Neil last season, though the struggles of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City ensured their poor start was not terminal.
That may not be the case this season. Wolves are just the third team in English top-flight history to fail to win any of their first nine matches in two seasons in a row.
Bury did so in 1904-05 and 1905-06, while Sunderland replicated the unwanted feat in 2015-16 and 2016-17, being relegated in the second of those campaigns.
Wolves have also failed to win any of their last seven home league games (two draws, five defeats), their longest such run within a single Premier League campaign since a 12-match streak in 2011-12 – when they were last relegated from the top-flight.
Burnley, on the other hand, have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a three-match run in April 2022, with that streak also including a victory over Wolves.