Wolves 2-3 Burnley, Premier League: Lyle Foster's 95th-minute Winner Piles Further Pressure On Vitor Pereira

Wolves are winless heading into November for the second season in a row, propping up the table on two points. Burnley, meanwhile, are 16th, five points clear of the bottom three

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Burnley-FC
Lyle Foster celebrates his winning goal against Wolves
info_icon

Wolves' season hit crisis point as Lyle Foster scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to condemn Vitor Pereira's side to a damaging 3-2 defeat at Molineux.

Jeers rained down from the home fans when Zian Flemming scored twice to put Burnley 2-0 up within the first 30 minutes, beating Sam Johnstone with a fine first-time finish from outside the area, then escaping Ladislav Krejci to tap home for 2-0.

But out of nowhere, Wolves dragged themselves level before half-time. First, Jorgen Strand Larsen converted from the penalty spot after Josh Cullen fouled Santiago Bueno.

Then, in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, Krejci acrobatically turned Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's cross into the path of Marshall Munetsi, who nodded home.

A Wolves onslaught was expected in the second half, and they hit the woodwork via a Jhon Arias free-kick in the 64th minute, also going close via Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes.

But with the full-time whistle looming, Bellegarde lost the ball in a dangerous area and Hannibal Mejbri fed fellow substitute Foster, who flicked past Johnstone to prompt a furious reaction from the home fans, who chanted against Fosun International's ownership of the club throughout the game.

Wolves are winless heading into November for the second season in a row, propping up the table on two points. Burnley, meanwhile, are 16th, five points clear of the bottom three.

Related Content
Related Content
info_icon

Data Debrief: Wolves take place among worst-ever starters

Wolves did not win a game until matchday 11 under Gary O'Neil last season, though the struggles of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City ensured their poor start was not terminal.

That may not be the case this season. Wolves are just the third team in English top-flight history to fail to win any of their first nine matches in two seasons in a row.

Bury did so in 1904-05 and 1905-06, while Sunderland replicated the unwanted feat in 2015-16 and 2016-17, being relegated in the second of those campaigns.

Wolves have also failed to win any of their last seven home league games (two draws, five defeats), their longest such run within a single Premier League campaign since a 12-match streak in 2011-12 – when they were last relegated from the top-flight.

Burnley, on the other hand, have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a three-match run in April 2022, with that streak also including a victory over Wolves.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  2. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  3. 'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

  4. 'Mujhe Mazaa Aata Hai': Navdeep Saini Makes Old Ball Talk In Ranji Trophy To Revive India Comeback Hopes

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025: Services Script History With Shortest Completed Match And Double Hat-Trick Feat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. Kuki Students’ Organisation Holds Peaceful Rally In Delhi, Seeks Separate Administration For Kuki-Zo Community

  5. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  4. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  5. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket