Wolves 0-2 Brentford, Premier League 2025-26: Lewis-Potter Brace Heaps More Misery On Edwards' Side

The Bees heaped further misery on the division's bottom side, who also saw Jorgen Strand Larsen's tame 88th-minute penalty saved

Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Keane Lewis-Potter
Lewis-Potter scored twice against Wolves
Keane Lewis-Potter's second-half brace saw Brentford inflict a 10th straight Premier League defeat on Wolves, with the visitors prevailing 2-0 at Molineux.

The Bees heaped further misery on the division's bottom side, who also saw Jorgen Strand Larsen's tame 88th-minute penalty saved. 

Wolves went close to breaking the deadlock midway through the first half when David Moller Wolfe's deflected cross was tipped over the crossbar by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jose Sa then came to the hosts' rescue after the break to deny Kevin Schade twice in the space of a minute.

However, Brentford broke through in the 63rd minute when Lewis-Potter neatly steered home after the Wolves defence were slow to react to Vitaly Janelt's lofted ball into the box.

Lewis-Potter then nodded in Mikkel Damsgaard's cross seven minutes from time to seal all three points, though the Bees survived a late scare when Strand Larsen's spot-kick was thwarted by Kelleher, who tripped Matt Doherty in the box.

Data Debrief: Unperfect 10 for woeful Wolves

Wolves, who stay nine points adrift at the bottom, became only the fourth team in Premier League history to suffer 10 successive defeats during the same season, after Sunderland (2002-03), Aston Villa (2015-16) and Norwich City (2019-20).

All three sides went on to finish the respective campaign at the foot of the table.

Wolves also have the joint-fewest points ever by a side in their first 17 matches of a season in English league history (two), alongside Newport County in the fourth tier in 1970-71 and Sheffield United in the Premier League in 2020-21.

There were just three shots in the first half, the fewest in the opening 45 minutes of any Premier League match since Fulham met Southampton in December 2020 (also three).

Following Lewis-Potter's first brace for Brentford, Kelleher saved his third penalty from five he has faced in the Premier League. His 60% save rate is the highest of any goalkeeper to have faced five or more penalties in the competition.

Published At:
