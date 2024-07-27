'Hardik Pandya's Ability Similar To Ben Stokes But...,' Scott Styris Wants More From India All-Rounder

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris reckons that Hardik Pandya's ability is in the same zone as Ben Stokes but the Kiwi is not yet satisfied with the Indian all-rounder's returns. (More Cricket News)
"This champion all-rounder (Pandya) has got as many skills as anyone. He's probably in a similar ability-zone as someone like Ben Stokes. He's got much more talent than that (his recent performances),” Styris told PTI Videos in an interview.
However, the Kiwi thinks Hardik needs to bring in more consistency to his performances.
“He is a phenomenally skilled cricketer. But he hasn't quite shown it yet as consistently enough for my liking. So, just let him get out there and just say, you've got to lead us now by your performance,” he said.
“I think the skills that Indian fans need to see from him now is being available all the time on the field and then delivering those performances with both bat and ball.”
Hardik Pandya missing out on India's T20I captaincy has been a surprise for many as he was the deputy to Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup-winning campaign. His fitness record has reportedly played a role in Suryakumar Yadav moving ahead in the captaincy race.
Styris also wanted Hardik to remain in the peak fitness zone more often than not.
“I want to see him get his body right and be that dominant all-rounder that we know. Bowling is really hard work and he is someone who's got all the skills and talent.
“I want to see him be that genuine all-rounder and as someone whom you can rely on with both bat and ball, not just the odd over here with the ball and come in with a cameo,” said Styris.