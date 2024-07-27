India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Bat First Against Hosts; Check Playing XIs

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Pitch Report
A high-scoring match is on the cards. The pitch looks good and might get slower once the ball loses its hardness. There are some cracks on the surface as well which bowlers can use. The wind is blowing and the atmosphere is cool and pleasant.
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube
India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This is the first international match for Suryakumar Yadav as the permanent T20I captain and Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 1st T20I match, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)