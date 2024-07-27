Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Bat First Against Hosts; Check Playing XIs

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, 1st T20I Live Updates: Men In Blue clash with the Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 1st T20I match, here

27 July 2024
India's Suryakumar Yadav, centre, leaves to board a team bus ahead of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
The World Champions are set to clash with Sri Lanka under the leadership of newly appointed captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir in the first T20I of the three-match bilateral series in Pallekele. Charith Asalanka will be leading the Sri Lankan side after a successful Lanka Premier League 2024 with Jaffna Kings. Pallekele is a batting paradise and a high-scoring game is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 1st T20I match, here
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Pitch Report

A high-scoring match is on the cards. The pitch looks good and might get slower once the ball loses its hardness. There are some cracks on the surface as well which bowlers can use. The wind is blowing and the atmosphere is cool and pleasant.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This is the first international match for Suryakumar Yadav as the permanent T20I captain and Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 1st T20I match, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs