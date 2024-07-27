India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Bat First Against Hosts; Check Playing XIs

India's Suryakumar Yadav, centre, leaves to board a team bus ahead of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

The World Champions are set to clash with Sri Lanka under the leadership of newly appointed captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir in the first T20I of the three-match bilateral series in Pallekele. Charith Asalanka will be leading the Sri Lankan side after a successful Lanka Premier League 2024 with Jaffna Kings. Pallekele is a batting paradise and a high-scoring game is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs SL, 1st T20I match, here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2024, 06:34:45 pm IST IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Toss Update Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field Playing XIs: India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

27 Jul 2024, 06:29:31 pm IST IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Pitch Report A high-scoring match is on the cards. The pitch looks good and might get slower once the ball loses its hardness. There are some cracks on the surface as well which bowlers can use. The wind is blowing and the atmosphere is cool and pleasant.

27 Jul 2024, 06:17:39 pm IST IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Full Squads Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube