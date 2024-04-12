10 Best Mixer Grinder Brands in India (2024)

User’s Review: We are fans of Sujatha mixer grinder. This is the second time we are buying after going round multiple options but finally selecting the reliable one. The existing one is still working for 4 yrs +.

Why it's worth buying: It has earned a stellar 4.5-star rating from over 5000+ overall ratings on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.

What's in the box?

1 unit Motor

1 Blender jar

1 Chutney jar

1 Dry Grinder jar