Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know

The Laver Cup is back and will kick-start from September 20 and will conclude on September 22, 2024 at Berlin's Uber Arena in its seventh edition since it's inception in 2017. (More Tennis News)
World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is in in Team Europe squad, alongside the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov as they look to defeat Team World, led by Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.
The format is that it goes three-days long and operates with a point-system which is - one point for winning team on Day 1, two for winning team on Day 2 and three vital points for winning team on Day 3.
The team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup. Each tennis match will have best-of-three sets, but the third set will not be played unless the score is 10-10. If it does, then it goes to a 10-point tiebreaker.
Earlier, Rafael Nadal had withdrawn from the tournament alongside Novak Djokovic and US Open 2024 champ Jannik Sinner.
When is Laver Cup 2024 scheduled to take place?
The Laver Cup 2024 will take place from September 20 to September 22, 2024 and will be played on indoor hard courts.
Which venue will host the Laver Cup 2024?
The 2024 Laver Cup will take place in Berlin, Germany and will be played at the Uber Arena.
Squad for Laver Cup 2024
Captain: Björn Borg
Players:
Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev
Alexander Zverev
Casper Ruud
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Grigor Dimitrov
Captain: John McEnroe
Players:
Alejandro Tabilo
Taylor Fritz
Ben Shelton
Frances Tiafoe
Francisco Cerúndolo
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Competition schedule of Laver Cup 2024?
Day 1: 20th September
Day 2: 21st September
Day 3: 22nd September
Where to watch the telecast of Laver Cup 2024 in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Laver Cup 2024 in India. For streaming, one can livestream it on the SonyLiv app and website.