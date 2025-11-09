Women's Premier League Mega Auction 2025: Player Retention Rule Explained

According to WPL retention rules, each team can retain only a maximum of 5 players out of their existing squad of 15-18 players. Even in that 5-player limit, each team can only retain a maximum of 3 capped Indian players, a maximum of only 2 overseas players and a maximum of only 2 uncapped Indian players. Also, if a team is retaining the maximum limit of 5 players, then there has to be at least 1 uncapped Indian in it.