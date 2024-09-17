Tennis

Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday suggested that the country's top player Sumit Nagal perhaps deliberately missed the Davis Cup tie against Sweden last week, claiming that he was injured but is now set to play an ATP tournament in China

2024 US Open_Sumit Nagal vs Tallon Griekspoor_7
2024 US Open: Sumit Nagal, of India, returns to Tallon Griekspoor | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
info_icon

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday suggested that the country's top player Sumit Nagal perhaps deliberately missed the Davis Cup tie against Sweden last week, claiming that he was injured but is now set to play an ATP tournament in China. (More Tennis News)

India were hammered 0-4 by Sweden and AITA secretary Anil Dhupar said absence of top players like Nagal and Yuki Bhambri in the squad hurt the national team's chances of doing well in the World Group I contest in Stockholm.

Skipper Rohit Rajpal fielded doubles players N Sriram Balaji in the opening singles.

Ramkumar Ramanathan was the only experienced player in the squad and two of the other three -- Aryan Shah and Siddharth Vishwakarma -- were debutants.

Niki Pooancha, who is just one-tie old, also largely focusses on doubles.

So effectively, India had just one singles player.

Nagal had opted out of the tie saying that he had some back issue while Yuki did not specify why he chose not to play.

India's Sriram Balaji, right, and Ramkumar Ramanathan between points during the men's doubles match against Sweden's Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson in the Davis Cup between Sweden and India in the Royal Tennis Hall, Stockholm, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. - (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)
Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie

BY PTI

Nagal has entered the ATP250 event in Hangzhou and is drawn to meet a Qualifier in his opening round.

"Definitely if Sumit and Yuki had played, we would have had far better chances. They questioned the management of AITA, the captain and team.

"Sumit Nagal said he had some back problem, but (is) that problem okay (now)? He is playing a tournament in China, so somebody has to make people understand the right thing," Dhupar said.

Asked Mukund Sasikumar was already suspended by the AITA, Dhupar said despite that, captain Rajpal made efforts to get him on the team.

"The captain called 10 times and that he will request the executive committee to revoke the decision (suspension). It's time for you to play. If there is a decision against you, he will request the executive committee. But he refused."

After India's crushing defeat, Nagal and former players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja had questioned the way AITA functions.

Nagal had also questioned why AITA officials were standing in the front row while the players were in the back row ahead of the tie against Sweden.

AITA also released a statement on its twitter handle, saying that Davis Cup is more than just tennis.

"Representing India in Davis Cup is more than just tennis -- it's about honour, national pride and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"Players like Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar refused to play for country even though they were participating in other tournaments elsewhere.

"AITA management, including the captain of the Davis Cup team, tried to convince each of them to play for country, but they simply refused," the tennis body said in its statement.

PTI reached out to Nagal, Bhambri and Mukund but all three refused to comment.

AITA also released a list of its work, saying it conducted as many as 829 tournaments for the benefit of the players in 2023 season.

It also said that it conducted several courses to develop new coaches and that 130 new coaches had registered with the sports body in the 2024 season.

Asked what point AITA was trying to make with this statement, Dhupar said, "I'm not trying to make any point. I'm trying that there are few things we have done.

"There is one point that people should know. Number two, Davis Cup is definitely a very important. It's more than a tournament, every player who is an Indian should participate if selected. So why not?

"He (Nagal) said that he had a back injury and now he has entered this Hangzhou Open. He has become alright.

"My good wishes to him. Let the country decide. Let the people of India decide," Dhupar said.

"And it is not the first time that Mukund refused, three times before. Let the people decide, the players decide what can we do?

"We tried our best to bring these people on board. If they are not available, what to do?"

Dhupar said that AITA was facing "unnecessary" criticism for the loss against Sweden.

"The new committee is going to be coming in the first week of October. They will decide what is to be done."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Want Greater Player Retention Before Mega Auction
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rahul Has Skill To Play Spin, Seam And Will Be Given Opportunities, Says Rohit
  3. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs GAW Match
  4. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG Ready To Create New Stars, Says Enrique
  2. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Fatorda Witnesses Khalid Jamil Special As JFC Win 2-1
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Siverio, Murray Score As Jamshedpur FC Stun Goa In Fatorda
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Players 'Close' To Striking Over Fixture Congestion, Warns Rodri
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Can Reach 1,000-Goal Milestone If He Looks After Body: Jorge Andrade
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The 2020 Vikas Dubey Case Of UP, The First Time 'Bulldozer Action' Rolled Out
  2. Odisha Crime Branch To Investigate The Assault Case Of Army Officer And His Female Friend At A Police Station
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
  5. AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Remarks Against New Delhi CM Atishi
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  2. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  3. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  4. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav