India's Sriram Balaji, right, and Ramkumar Ramanathan between points during the men's doubles match against Sweden's Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson in the Davis Cup between Sweden and India in the Royal Tennis Hall, Stockholm, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. Photo: (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)

India's Sriram Balaji, right, and Ramkumar Ramanathan between points during the men's doubles match against Sweden's Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson in the Davis Cup between Sweden and India in the Royal Tennis Hall, Stockholm, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. Photo: (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)