Tennis

Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie

After losing both the singles on Saturday, India needed to win the third rubber to stay alive in the tie but Ramkumar and Balaji went down 3-6 4-6 in one hour and 19 minutes

india-vs-sweden-davis-cup-world-group-tie-1
India's Sriram Balaji, right, and Ramkumar Ramanathan between points during the men's doubles match against Sweden's Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson in the Davis Cup between Sweden and India in the Royal Tennis Hall, Stockholm, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. Photo: (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)
info_icon

Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji could play well only in patches to lose the do-or-die doubles against Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi as India succumbed to Sweden in the Davis Cup World Group I tie after conceding an unassailable 0-3 lead, in Stockholm Sunday. (More Tennis News)

After losing both the singles on Saturday, India needed to win the third rubber to stay alive in the tie but Ramkumar and Balaji went down 3-6 4-6 in one hour and 19 minutes.

India's dismal record against Sweden in the Davis Cup continued as it was the team's sixth defeat in as many ties.

The reverse singles have been rendered inconsequential.

India will now compete next year in Play-offs to keep place in World Group I.

The Indian pair had its first chance in game three in the opening set on Goransson's serve. Balaji and Ramkumar pocketed four straight points to earn a breakpoint but the home team averted the danger.

N Sriram Balaji - File
Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2

BY PTI

Ramkumar was, however, broken in the next game and Bergevi held his own to zoom to a commanding 5-2 lead.

Balaji served to stay in the set and managed to hold. The home team comfortably sealed the opening set with Bergevi holding at love.

In the second set, Ramkumar had a fiery start, holding at love.

Bergevi though surprisingly struggled with his first serve as he committed two double faults to be at 30-all.

Sensing a chance, Ramkumar attacked Bergevi's second serve but could respond only with a feeble shot on the Swede's widish cross court return. Standing at the net, it was an easy put away for Goransson.

Djokovic celebrates victory - null
Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win

BY Stats Perform

Balaji was under pressure in the next game. Serving at deuce, he fired an ace but Goransson hit a backhand volley winner on the next point to again make it deuce. The Indians soaked the pressure and eventually saved the game.

Balaji faced the heat again in the seventh game with both Swedish players finding service return winners with attacking shots. Goransson earned a break chance with a volley winner from the net.

Ramkumar hit a powerful forehand return following an exciting rally on that break point and later the Indians saved one more but on the third breakpoint Balaji netted a return.

The lead stayed with the home team that served out the match in the 10th game. Ramkumar's causal forehand return landed outside the lines on the match point.

