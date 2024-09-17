India Vs China Final LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Face Unpredictable Hosts

India Vs China LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final X/AsiaHockey

Welcome to the live coverage of the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. India and China are up against each other to win the trophy of the Asian Champions Trophy. Odds are totally stacked against the Chinese. India are the defending champions, have won this tournament four times out of the seven times that it has taken place and have been ruthless so far in the ongoing edition. They defeated China 3-0 in the pool stage match between the two teams. China have home support and confidence. They beat Pakistan to make their first Asian Champions Trophy final but beating India will be an almost impossible task. Can China pull off an upset or will India continue its superb run? Follow Outlook's updates to know.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Sept 2024, 02:35:20 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final We are almost an hour away from the final of the Asian Champions Trophy. Meanwhile you can follow the third place match between Pakistan and Korea HERE