India Vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match 1

Here is all you need to know about the first match of the India vs Australia hockey series in Perth: preview, recent results, head-to-head record and match details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India had beaten Australia en route bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India touring Australia for four-match hockey series

  • Game 1 on Independence Day

  • Matches to serve as valuable prep for Asia Cup

The Indian men's national hockey team return to action on Independence Day 2025 as Harmanpreet Singh & Co. take on World No. 5 Australia in the first of the four-match series. Watch the India vs Australia hockey match live today.

The series, to be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium, will serve as important preparation for India ahead of the Asia Cup. The continental showcase in Rajgir, Bihar, starts August 29, a fortnight after the fourth and final India vs Australia match.

India last played on June 22, 2025, against Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 to finish the campaign in 8th place, and just managed to avoid relegation to the Nations Cup. They are currently seventh in the world hockey rankings.

Australia also failed to make an impression and settled for a fifth place in the nine-team Pro League. In their last competitive outing, the Kookaburras were handed a 0-5 hammering by Germany, a devastating result that effectively killed their hopes for a top-two finish.

India Vs Australia Hockey: Head-To-Head Record

In their previous meeting, India lost both their FIH Pro League European leg matches against Australia by an identical margins, 2-3. But India had earlier registered their first win over the Aussies in the Olympics in 52 years, a 3-2 result at Paris 2024, en route a second bronze medal in as many Games.

The India vs Australia rivalry has been dominated by the team from Down Under, winning 35 in 51 matches since 2013. In this period, India have managed nine wins.

India Vs Australia Hockey Series, Match 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the first match of the India vs Australia hockey series be played?

The first match of the India vs Australia hockey series will be played at Perth Hockey Stadium in Australia on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 3:30pm IST.

Where will the first match of the India vs Australia hockey series be telecast and live streamed?

The first match of the India vs Australia hockey series will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. We will update this space if and when there is a development.

Published At:
