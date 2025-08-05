Indian Hockey Team Announces 24-Member Squad For Tour Of Australia

The 24-member squad for the Australia tour 2025 will be led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hockey India announced

Updated on:
India Vs England, India Vs Netherlands hockey live streaming
File photo of the India men's national hockey team. | Photo: X/Hockey India
India, on Monday, included young defender Poovanna CB in the 24-member men's hockey team to be led by ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh for the four-match Tour of Australia, starting August 15 in Perth.

The assignment will serve as an exposure tour for the team ahead of the all-important Asia Cup at home in Rajgir from August 29, which is also a World Cup Qualifier.

"We are heading to Perth Australia to sharpen up ahead of the Asia Cup in Bihar. The focus will be on improving our physical conditioning and technical execution through quality training and warm up matches," chief coach Craig Fulton said.

Fulton also spoke about testing youngsters in the squad and giving them the exposure ahead of important outings.

"We have brought in some younger players to give them valuable exposure and test combinations under pressure. This camp is a key part of our preparation and a chance to build individual and team momentum before competing at home.

The team will feature Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera as goalkeepers while Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh and Karnataka's Poovanna will take care of the defence.

Talented young midfielder Rajinder Singh, who is often likened to stalwart former India captain Sardar Singh, has been named in the squad as a midfielder along with Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh.

While Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Selvam Karthi and Aditya Lalage are the forwards.

The Indian team will leave for Australia on Friday from Bengaluru where they are currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karker.

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sanjay, Amit Rohidas,Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh,Poovanna C.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Sing.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh,Selvam Karthi Aditya Lalage.

