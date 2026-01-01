India Women's Tour Of Australia: White-Ball Squads Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali return to India's T20I squad
Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini and Kashvee Gautam included in ODI team
India to play three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test in Australia, starting February 15
Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and middle-order batter Bharti Fulmali made comebacks to the Indian T20I team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) women’s selection committee announced the T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Australia starting February 15, comprising three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test. The squad for the Test will be named later.
In the ODI squad, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini and Kashvee Gautam are the three new additions to the Indian team that lifted the World Cup in November 2025, with Uma Chetry, Yastika Bhatia and Pratika Rawal missing out. Harmanpreet Kaur will spearhead the team in both formats as India seek their first-ever series victory over Australia in white-ball cricket.
The T20Is will be played on February 15 (SCG), February 19 (Manuka Oval) and February 21 (Adelaide Oval), while the ODIs will be held on February 24 (ABF, Brisbane), February 27 (Bellerive Oval, Hobart) and March 1 (Bellerive Oval, Hobart). The one-off Test is scheduled to run from March 6 to 9 in Perth.
India Women's Squads For Australia Tour
India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil
India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol