Indian players jubilate on the end of the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Australia's Blake Glovers, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal on penalty stroke during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal on penalty stroke during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Mandeep Singh controls the ball during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Abhishek Abhishek, right, battles for the ball with Australia's Eddie Ockenden, center, and Aran Zalewski during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Jarmanpreet Singh looks to pass the ball for his teammate during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Australia's Thomas Craig, right, celebrates with teammate after scoring his side's opening goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, celebrates with teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Abhishek celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Players of India line up for their national anthem before to start the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.