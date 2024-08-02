Hockey

Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics

India stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis Australia 3-2 here on Friday to finish their pool engagements on a high having already qualified for the quarterfinals of men's hockey competition at Paris Olympics. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace enroute his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute. Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th). Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was spectacular under the bar, making numerous saves to keep his side's lead intact. For record, it is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Indian players jubilate on the end of hockey match between Australia and India | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Indian players jubilate on the end of the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Australias Blake Glovers celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
Australia's Blake Glovers celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Australia's Blake Glovers, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal on penalty stroke during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal on penalty stroke during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Indias Mandeep Singh controls the ball
India's Mandeep Singh controls the ball | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Mandeep Singh controls the ball during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Abhishek Abhishek, right, battles for the ball with Australian players
Abhishek Abhishek, right, battles for the ball with Australian players | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Abhishek Abhishek, right, battles for the ball with Australia's Eddie Ockenden, center, and Aran Zalewski during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Indias Jarmanpreet Singh looks to pass the ball
India's Jarmanpreet Singh looks to pass the ball | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Jarmanpreet Singh looks to pass the ball for his teammate during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Thomas Craig celebrates scoring his sides opening goal
Thomas Craig celebrates scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Australia's Thomas Craig, right, celebrates with teammate after scoring his side's opening goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with Hardik after scoring his sides second goal
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with Hardik after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, celebrates with teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Indias Abhishek celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal
India's Abhishek celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Abhishek celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Players of India line up for their national anthem
Players of India line up for their national anthem | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Players of India line up for their national anthem before to start the men's field hockey match between Australia and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

