Football

Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash

Conte will be back at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday for the first time as Napoli boss, having enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Juve as both a player and a manager

Thiago-Motta
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta
info_icon

Thiago Motta said Juventus' main focus was on improving players' form, rather than the return of Napoli head coach Antonio Conte. (More Football News)

Conte will be back at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday for the first time as Napoli boss, having enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Juve as both a player and a manager.

As a player, he made 419 appearances, winning 12 titles, while as their head coach, he led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles. 

Juventus started the campaign with two wins but were then held by Roma and Empoli, while Conte's side are on a three-game winning streak, sitting in second.

Motta's side did, however, return to winning ways in the Champions League in midweek, beating PSV 3-1.

Conte said he was relishing his return to Turin, but Motta did not dwell on the nostalgia of the occasion as he aims to get back to winning ways.

Antonio Conte is relishing the challenge of returning to Napoli with Juventus this weekend - null
Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash

BY Stats Perform

"You are too focused on Conte and me," Motta told reporters on Friday. "Tomorrow it's Juventus-Napoli. Players are the protagonists, and we hope that our footballers will show their worth as always, bringing the game where we want."

Motta played under Conte at Euro 2016 and said he has a great relationship with his former coach. They have met as managers only once, back in 2019 when Conte was in charge at Inter and Motta managed Genoa.

Napoli won the title in 2023 but finished mid-table last season, 41 points behind champions Inter, while also failing to qualify for Europe.

" dir="ltr" lang="en" p="">Mario's last brace in coming at Napoli's expense #JuveNapoli pic.twitter.com/qtgaMYGSRa

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 20, 2024

But Motta said Conte's comparatively well-rested side are built to win the Scudetto this term.

“They are a strong team, and they’ve made changes this season built to aim for the highest and to win [the league]," Motta added.

"I don't know if it’s an advantage not to be playing in European competitions. The calendar is this one for us. We have to go and face teams game after game."

The 42-year-old added that striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was visibly upset after missing chances against PSV, is improving.

"[He] must always have the ambition to improve, just like everyone else, starting with me. His play alongside the team is improving," he said.

Motta confirmed that centre-back Federico Gatti, who sustained a minor injury against PSV, will be available on Saturday, while forward Francisco Conceicao remains sidelined.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ghana Vs Cameroon Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 2
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Samson, Easwaran Hit Centuries As India B Dominate India D On Day 2
  3. Malawi Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  4. ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Avesh Khan, Aaqib Khan Help India A Dominate Against India C On Day 2
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MSC Vs FCG On TV And Online
  2. PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC 2-1 Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal
  3. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances
  4. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh, Leon Augustine Help The Shers Win 2-1 At Home
  5. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Natasha Dowie Insists Sonia Bompastor Appointment Shows Growth Of Women's Super League
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  3. Central Europe's Floods
  4. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  5. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps