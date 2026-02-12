Copa Del Rey Semi-Final Leg 1: Who Won Yesterday's Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Sociedad Match?

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Benat Turrientes’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 semi-final first-leg win for La Real, who now carry a slender advantage into the return fixture

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad match report Copa del Rey 2025-26 semi-final leg 1
Benat Turrientes celebrates his winner against Athletic Club
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Benat Turrientes scored in the 62nd minute after Goncalo Guedes’ assist to hand Real Sociedad a 1-0 victory

  • La Real generated 2.48 xG from 12 shots, compared to Athletic’s 0.73 from 13 attempts

  • Guedes has now contributed eight goals in nine matches in 2026 (four goals, four assists)

Benat Turrientes was the matchwinner for Real Sociedad as they defeated Basque rivals Athletic Club 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

The midfielder struck in the 62nd minute in what was a dominant, but wasteful, performance from Pellegrino Matarazzo's side, as they now take a lead back to their place in the second leg.

Gorka Guruzeta headed straight at Alex Remiro before the half-hour mark for the hosts, while Alex Padilla made a brilliant save at the other end as he smothered Pablo Marin's shot when the latter went through on goal.

The Athletic goalkeeper was called upon again soon after when Jon Martin headed Soler's free-kick on target, while the referee waved away penalty appeals from La Real when the ball seemed to strike Aymeric Laporte's arm.

Marin squandered a golden opportunity when a rebound from Mikel Oyarzabal's initial effort fell kindly for the attacker, but he smashed his close-range attempt against the post.

Related Content
Related Content

Turrientes then produced the match-defining moment after Goncalo Guedes teed up the midfielder for a simple finish into an unguarded net, as the onrushing Padilla was beaten by the Portuguese forward.

Data Debrief: More derby delight for La Real

Pellegrino insisted his side would not be cautious in their approach to this match, and that was certainly the case. They produced 2.48 expected goals (xG) from 12 shots to Athletic's 0.73 from 13 attempts.

La Real have now won two of their last three matches against Athletic in all competitions (D1), as many wins as in their previous nine derbies against the Rojiblancos (D3 L4).

Guedes, meanwhile, has been involved in eight goals in nine matches for La Real in 2026 in all competitions (four goals and four assists), with only Fermín Lopez (11) and Kylian Mbappe (nine) contributing more among all LaLiga players.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  4. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

  5. Zero Versus Two: Gerhard Erasmus Questions Variance In Night Training Slots Ahead Of India Face-Off

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  2. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Aggressive Victimhood Versus Predictable Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)