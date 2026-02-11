Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: La Real Battles The Lions in Basque Derby Semifinal

Athletic Club footballers celebrating against Levante in La Liga 2025-26 match. Athletic_en/X

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad semi-final first leg at the San Mames in Bilbao, Spain on Thursday, February 12. After eliminating Valencia and Levante to get here, Athletic Bilbao are looking to reach their second final in three years. They have scored 11 goals in their last five matches and are good in a good touch while entering the big clash. Real Sociedad, coached by Pellegrino Matarazzo, arrive in Bilbao unbeaten in their last nine matches, including a 3-1 victory over Elche last weekend. Their away record in the Cup is staggering. They haven't lost a road game in this competition in nearly two years. Catch the real-time updates from the big-ticket Copa del Rey semi-final match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Feb 2026, 12:13:45 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa del Rey: Live Streaming Details Atheltic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 quarter-final will be streamed on the FanCode app and website from 1:30 AM in India.