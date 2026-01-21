FC Copenhagen Vs SSC Napoli, UCL 2025-26: Antonio Conte Fumes At His Players For Dropping Points

Antonio Conte's Napoli were held to a 1-1 away draw by FC Copenhagen despite playing for over 65 minutes with ten men as Thomas Delaney got sent off

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
antonio-conte-reaction-copenhagen-vs-napoli-uefa-champions-league-2025-26
Napoli head coach Antonio Conte on sidelines
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Antonio Conte considered the Napoli players should be angry at themselves

  • The Italian manager reacted after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by FC Copenhagen

  • Napoli now sit 23rd in the 36-team table in UEFA Champions League 2025-26

A "hurt" Antonio Conte urged Napoli to be "angry at ourselves" after letting points slip in a costly Champions League draw with Copenhagen.

The reigning Serie A champions were held to a 1-1 away draw by the Danish side, who had Thomas Delaney sent off in the first half, with the result putting Napoli's chances of qualifying for the play-offs in jeopardy.

Scott McTominay had opened the scoring shortly after Delaney's red card, but Napoli failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, with Jordan Larsson scoring the rebound of his own saved penalty to earn Copenhagen a point.

As such, Napoli now sit 23rd in the 36-team table and could slip out of the play-off positions by the end of Wednesday's fixtures, depending on the other results, leaving them with a mountain to climb in their final game against Chelsea.

"It hurts me, and it ought to hurt my players. We must be angry with ourselves," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"We ought to be disappointed. The game was in the right condition to win and reach the play-offs.

"We might have a thousand excuses, but they don't fit, because the match was going so well with those circumstances that we had to win.

Related Content
Related Content

"We showed for the fourth game in a row that we struggle. We were in total control, with 11 men against 10, so even if you're missing 10 players and feeling fatigue, you have to win these games. You just have to.

"There is disappointment because we didn't manage it, so evidently our level right now is not suited to this competition. We only have eight Champions League points; we've got to all accept the blame here, you've got to take home the result in a situation like this.

"There's not much else to say, we just have to be angry with ourselves, because it was a golden opportunity, and perhaps we didn't realise what was at stake.

"It was like we were riding a bike downhill and somehow managed to make it go uphill all by ourselves."

info_icon

Napoli failed to win a Champions League away game in which they led at half-time for the first time since November 2019 against Liverpool (also 1-1).

However, they had 19 shots, 55 touches in the opposition box, 70 final-third entries and bossed possession with 70.4% of the ball and were in a dominant position, with all of Copenhagen's attempts coming after the hour-mark.

Conte has had to deal with an injury crisis and was missing a host of key players, including Matteo Politano, Amir Rrahmani, Kevin De Bruyne, Alex Meret, Frank Anguissa, Billy Guilmour and David Neres.

But the Italian says that is no excuse for the disappointing result as he questioned the attitude they showed at Parken.

"What I told the squad was that we had the game in hand, so it was important to score a second and third goal," he said.

"I've been here many times, I know, in these games any incident can happen, and you are then left licking your wounds.

"Well, it happened, and now we lick our wounds. It's disappointing, because for all the thousand excuses we could have, we were dominating this match and managed to make it difficult for ourselves. That is sad, as we work so hard.

Inter Milan welcome current holders Napoli to the San Siro. - X/Inter Milan
Inter Milan Vs SSC Napoli Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: McTominay Brace Sees NAP Share Spoils With INT At San Siro

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This has to annoy us, because if it doesn't annoy us, then it means we don't want to grow and improve. It's not possible to let Copenhagen back into this game down to 10 men, understanding the importance of this match.

"We know what football is like, you have to be fired up and hungry from the first second to the last, otherwise you risk this."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  4. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Zverev Wins Hard-Fought Encounter

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Mob Lynching In Assam’s Kokrajhar Leaves One Dead, Four Injured; Internet Services Suspended

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins