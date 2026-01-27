Barcelona Vs Copenhagen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Flick’s Side Chase Top-Eight Finish

Barcelona sit ninth on 13 points and must win convincingly to finish inside the top eight
Copenhagen remain unbeaten in their last three UEFA Champions League matches
Ferran Torres returns from injury, but Pedri is sidelined and Frenkie de Jong is suspended
FC Barcelona enter Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Copenhagen, needing a win and a healthy goal margin to secure automatic qualification for the round of 16.
Heading into the final round of league-phase matches, the Catalan club sit ninth on 13 points, level with seven other teams, including Chelsea (8th), Newcastle (7th), and Paris Saint-Germain (6th).
“We are only focusing on ourselves and on what is in our hands,” head coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday. “That’s a good way to approach it. It will be a tough match against Copenhagen, who also have a lot at stake.
“We should never make excuses. That’s our philosophy,” he added. “We have confidence in our style, in how we play, and this is the Champions League. We’ll have to show our best level.”
With goal difference likely to decide final placings, Barcelona will need to score freely in Camp Nou. The top eight advance directly to the last 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th face an additional playoff round.
Flick Stresses On Opponents
Copenhagen still hold ambitions of finishing inside the top 24. The Superliga champions are unbeaten in their last three Champions League matches, equalling their longest run in the competition. A win would also see them become the first Danish club to register 50 wins in European Cup and Champions League history.
“We have to take it step by step,” Flick said. “We have to play this match respecting Copenhagen because they have a fantastic team. We’ll need to defend very well, try to keep a clean sheet and score goals to win.”
Barcelona’s Recent Form
Flick admitted that Barcelona were experiencing a “good moment”, winning 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions and scoring 18 goals in the last six games.
In the Champions League, the Blaugrana have 26 goals across their last 27 matches, and none of their last 42 European fixtures have ended goalless.
Team News: Torres Boost, Pedri And De Jong Absent
Barcelona will welcome back Ferran Torres, who has recovered from a muscle injury. However, Pedri remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Frenkie de Jong is suspended for the encounter.
Copenhagen’s main threat comes from 28-year-old Swedish forward Jordan Larsson, who is Copenhagen’s leading scorer in all competitions this season. He is the son of former Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson, who won the Champions League with the club in 2006.
Barcelona might play Roony Bardghji, who was signed from Copenhagen last year. The 20-year-old midfielder scored 15 goals in 84 appearances for the Danish side and has two goals this season.
(With AP Inputs)