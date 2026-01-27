Barcelona Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch? Check City's Qualification Scenario

Barcelona welcome Copenhagen in their UEFA Champions League first phase match
La Blaugrana must win this game to qualify for the knockout rounds
Live streaming details available
Hansi Flick's La Liga table toppers FC Barcelona will be locking horns with Danish giants FC Copenhagen in what is going to be both the team's final league stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season.
La Blaugrana will be welcoming Copenhagen on Thursday, January 29 in their newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou stadium from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.
This is a crucial fixture for both the sides, especially for Barcelona, who are currently sitting out of the top 8 spots in the points table. They are right below Chelsea at 9th only because of a poorer goal difference.
Barca have the exact same points as PSG (6th), Newcastle (7th), Chelsea (8th), Sporting CP (10th), Manchester City (11th), Atletico Madrid (12th) and Atalanta (13th). A win against Copenhagen will keep them in contention for a top 8 finish, but a big margin victory will ensure surely take them forward.
As for Copenhagen, they are also in a must-win situation in order to finish within the 24th spot. A win on Thursday will get them to 11 points but it also depends on other results, whether they will be able to feature in the play-offs or not.
Barcelona Vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Barcelona Vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Spotify Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona will host the final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match between Barca and Copenhagen on January 29th, Thursday from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.
Barcelona Vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Barcelona Vs FC Copenhagen can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.