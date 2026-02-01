Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

Elche vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 22 clash between Elche and Barcelona on Sunday, 1 February

Elche Vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal with his teammate Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona in Elche, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Elche Vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona edged past Elche 3-1 at the Estadio Martinez Valero, moving four points clear at the top of LaLiga. Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona an early lead in the sixth minute, only for Alvaro Rodriguez to equalise in the 29th. Ferran Torres restored Barca’s advantage just before half-time, and Marcus Rashford sealed the win in the 72nd minute after Adam Boayar missed a golden chance for Elche. Barcelona dominated much of the game, with Yamal, Torres, and Frenkie de Jong causing problems for the hosts, while Elche threatened sporadically but couldn’t convert. The win adds to Barca’s momentum after their Champions League comeback against Copenhagen and keeps pressure on Real Madrid.
LIVE UPDATES

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hello!

Hello football fans! Welcome to our live blog for La Liga 2025–26 Matchday 22 as FC Barcelona take on Elche at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on, January 31, 2026. Stick around for all the action, updates, and thrills as they happen.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Elche Vs Barcelona, Matchday 22

  • Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

  • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2025

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 1)

  • Live Streaming: Fancode

  • Live Telecast: Not Available

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: BAR Playing XI

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: ELC Playing XI

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KICK OFF

Kick-off at the Estadio Martínez Valero and Elche CF are the first to get the ball rolling in their La Liga clash with FC Barcelona, looking to use home energy and valiant build-up play to unsettle the league leaders.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 6' ELC 0-1 BAR

Lamine Yamal strikes early and it’s classic counter-attacking football from FC Barcelona. Elche were pushing up, but one quick turnover and the Blaugrana break with pace. The ball is slipped into the middle and Yamal keeps his composure, drilling a right-footed finish from central range past the keeper.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 22' ELC 0-1 BAR

Big chance for Álvaro Rodríguez. The Elche forward finds space right in the middle of the box and goes for it with his left foot, but he can’t keep the effort down. It flies just off target, a real let-off for FC Barcelona. That’s a warning sign, Elche CF showing they can hurt Barca if given room in dangerous areas.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 29' ELC 1-1 BAR

Álvaro Rodríguez makes no mistake this time and we’re level at the Martinez Valero. The ball drops invitingly in the centre of the box and he fires a left-footed finish past the keeper with confidence. Elche CF are right back in it, punishing FC Barcelona for a lapse at the back. Game on at 1-1, and the home crowd are alive now.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 39' ELC 1-2 BAR

Ferran Torres restores the lead for FC Barcelona just before the break. The ball breaks kindly inside the area and Torres reacts quickest, striking a right-footed effort from central range that beats the keeper. Clinical finish in traffic.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 43' ELC 1-2 BAR

Chance for Fermin Lopez on the break, but he can’t keep the right-footed effort on target from the middle of the box. Barca threatening again.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Halftime! | ELC 1-2 BAR

Half-time at the Martinez Valero and FC Barcelona take a 2-1 lead over Elche CF into the break. An open, lively first half with chances at both ends, but Barca’s clinical edge in the box makes the difference so far. Elche have shown fight, yet the visitors look dangerous every time they transition forward.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second Half Starts

Second half underway at the Martinez Valero. Elche CF get things going again, trailing 1-2, while FC Barcelona look to control the tempo early and protect their slim advantage.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 62' ELC 1-2 BAR

Sharp stop from Iñaki Peña. Lamine Yamal cuts in from the right and whips a left-footed shot toward the bottom corner after a neat layoff from Robert Lewandowski, but the keeper gets down quickly to push it away. FC Barcelona knocking on the door again.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 71' ELC 1-3 BAR

Marcus Rashford makes it three for FC Barcelona, pouncing from point-blank range. The ball drops dangerously in the six-yard area and Rashford reacts quickest, stabbing a right-footed finish home. Elche CF caught flat-footed, and that could be a huge blow, the visitors now with breathing room at 3-1.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 90' ELC 1-3 BAR

Adam El Mokhtari gets up well in the middle and directs a firm header goalward from Adrià Pedrosa’s cross, but Joan García reacts sharply, diving low to his right to keep it out. Late pressure from Elche CF, but FC Barcelona still holding firm.

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Fulltime! | ELC 1-3 BAR

Full-time at the Martínez Valero and FC Barcelona get the job done, beating Elche CF 3-1. A lively contest, but Barca’s cutting edge in the final third made the difference. Elche had moments and showed fight, yet the visitors’ pace in transition and composure in the box proved decisive. Solid away performance, three big points in the bag.

Thank you for joining.

Published At:
