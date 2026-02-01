Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal with his teammate Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona in Elche, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Elche Vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona edged past Elche 3-1 at the Estadio Martinez Valero, moving four points clear at the top of LaLiga. Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona an early lead in the sixth minute, only for Alvaro Rodriguez to equalise in the 29th. Ferran Torres restored Barca’s advantage just before half-time, and Marcus Rashford sealed the win in the 72nd minute after Adam Boayar missed a golden chance for Elche. Barcelona dominated much of the game, with Yamal, Torres, and Frenkie de Jong causing problems for the hosts, while Elche threatened sporadically but couldn’t convert. The win adds to Barca’s momentum after their Champions League comeback against Copenhagen and keeps pressure on Real Madrid.

1 Feb 2026, 12:53:59 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Elche Vs Barcelona, Matchday 22

Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 1)

Live Streaming: Fancode

Live Telecast: Not Available

BAR Playing XI

ELC Playing XI

1 Feb 2026, 01:41:10 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KICK OFF Kick-off at the Estadio Martínez Valero and Elche CF are the first to get the ball rolling in their La Liga clash with FC Barcelona, looking to use home energy and valiant build-up play to unsettle the league leaders.

1 Feb 2026, 01:43:13 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 6' ELC 0-1 BAR Lamine Yamal strikes early and it’s classic counter-attacking football from FC Barcelona. Elche were pushing up, but one quick turnover and the Blaugrana break with pace. The ball is slipped into the middle and Yamal keeps his composure, drilling a right-footed finish from central range past the keeper.

1 Feb 2026, 02:03:30 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 22' ELC 0-1 BAR Big chance for Álvaro Rodríguez. The Elche forward finds space right in the middle of the box and goes for it with his left foot, but he can’t keep the effort down. It flies just off target, a real let-off for FC Barcelona. That’s a warning sign, Elche CF showing they can hurt Barca if given room in dangerous areas.

1 Feb 2026, 02:08:38 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 29' ELC 1-1 BAR Álvaro Rodríguez makes no mistake this time and we’re level at the Martinez Valero. The ball drops invitingly in the centre of the box and he fires a left-footed finish past the keeper with confidence. Elche CF are right back in it, punishing FC Barcelona for a lapse at the back. Game on at 1-1, and the home crowd are alive now.

1 Feb 2026, 02:25:57 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 39' ELC 1-2 BAR Ferran Torres restores the lead for FC Barcelona just before the break. The ball breaks kindly inside the area and Torres reacts quickest, striking a right-footed effort from central range that beats the keeper. Clinical finish in traffic.

1 Feb 2026, 02:26:54 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 43' ELC 1-2 BAR Chance for Fermin Lopez on the break, but he can’t keep the right-footed effort on target from the middle of the box. Barca threatening again.

1 Feb 2026, 02:30:04 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Halftime! | ELC 1-2 BAR Half-time at the Martinez Valero and FC Barcelona take a 2-1 lead over Elche CF into the break. An open, lively first half with chances at both ends, but Barca’s clinical edge in the box makes the difference so far. Elche have shown fight, yet the visitors look dangerous every time they transition forward.

1 Feb 2026, 02:51:32 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second Half Starts Second half underway at the Martinez Valero. Elche CF get things going again, trailing 1-2, while FC Barcelona look to control the tempo early and protect their slim advantage.

1 Feb 2026, 03:07:36 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 62' ELC 1-2 BAR Sharp stop from Iñaki Peña. Lamine Yamal cuts in from the right and whips a left-footed shot toward the bottom corner after a neat layoff from Robert Lewandowski, but the keeper gets down quickly to push it away. FC Barcelona knocking on the door again.

1 Feb 2026, 03:09:39 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 71' ELC 1-3 BAR Marcus Rashford makes it three for FC Barcelona, pouncing from point-blank range. The ball drops dangerously in the six-yard area and Rashford reacts quickest, stabbing a right-footed finish home. Elche CF caught flat-footed, and that could be a huge blow, the visitors now with breathing room at 3-1.

1 Feb 2026, 03:31:10 am IST Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 90' ELC 1-3 BAR Adam El Mokhtari gets up well in the middle and directs a firm header goalward from Adrià Pedrosa’s cross, but Joan García reacts sharply, diving low to his right to keep it out. Late pressure from Elche CF, but FC Barcelona still holding firm.