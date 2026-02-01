Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hello!
Hello football fans! Welcome to our live blog for La Liga 2025–26 Matchday 22 as FC Barcelona take on Elche at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on, January 31, 2026. Stick around for all the action, updates, and thrills as they happen.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Elche Vs Barcelona, Matchday 22
Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
Date: Saturday, January 31, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (February 1)
Live Streaming: Fancode
Live Telecast: Not Available
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: BAR Playing XI
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: ELC Playing XI
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KICK OFF
Kick-off at the Estadio Martínez Valero and Elche CF are the first to get the ball rolling in their La Liga clash with FC Barcelona, looking to use home energy and valiant build-up play to unsettle the league leaders.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 6' ELC 0-1 BAR
Lamine Yamal strikes early and it’s classic counter-attacking football from FC Barcelona. Elche were pushing up, but one quick turnover and the Blaugrana break with pace. The ball is slipped into the middle and Yamal keeps his composure, drilling a right-footed finish from central range past the keeper.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 22' ELC 0-1 BAR
Big chance for Álvaro Rodríguez. The Elche forward finds space right in the middle of the box and goes for it with his left foot, but he can’t keep the effort down. It flies just off target, a real let-off for FC Barcelona. That’s a warning sign, Elche CF showing they can hurt Barca if given room in dangerous areas.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 29' ELC 1-1 BAR
Álvaro Rodríguez makes no mistake this time and we’re level at the Martinez Valero. The ball drops invitingly in the centre of the box and he fires a left-footed finish past the keeper with confidence. Elche CF are right back in it, punishing FC Barcelona for a lapse at the back. Game on at 1-1, and the home crowd are alive now.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 39' ELC 1-2 BAR
Ferran Torres restores the lead for FC Barcelona just before the break. The ball breaks kindly inside the area and Torres reacts quickest, striking a right-footed effort from central range that beats the keeper. Clinical finish in traffic.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 43' ELC 1-2 BAR
Chance for Fermin Lopez on the break, but he can’t keep the right-footed effort on target from the middle of the box. Barca threatening again.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Halftime! | ELC 1-2 BAR
Half-time at the Martinez Valero and FC Barcelona take a 2-1 lead over Elche CF into the break. An open, lively first half with chances at both ends, but Barca’s clinical edge in the box makes the difference so far. Elche have shown fight, yet the visitors look dangerous every time they transition forward.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second Half Starts
Second half underway at the Martinez Valero. Elche CF get things going again, trailing 1-2, while FC Barcelona look to control the tempo early and protect their slim advantage.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 62' ELC 1-2 BAR
Sharp stop from Iñaki Peña. Lamine Yamal cuts in from the right and whips a left-footed shot toward the bottom corner after a neat layoff from Robert Lewandowski, but the keeper gets down quickly to push it away. FC Barcelona knocking on the door again.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: GOAL! | 71' ELC 1-3 BAR
Marcus Rashford makes it three for FC Barcelona, pouncing from point-blank range. The ball drops dangerously in the six-yard area and Rashford reacts quickest, stabbing a right-footed finish home. Elche CF caught flat-footed, and that could be a huge blow, the visitors now with breathing room at 3-1.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: 90' ELC 1-3 BAR
Adam El Mokhtari gets up well in the middle and directs a firm header goalward from Adrià Pedrosa’s cross, but Joan García reacts sharply, diving low to his right to keep it out. Late pressure from Elche CF, but FC Barcelona still holding firm.
Elche Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Fulltime! | ELC 1-3 BAR
Full-time at the Martínez Valero and FC Barcelona get the job done, beating Elche CF 3-1. A lively contest, but Barca’s cutting edge in the final third made the difference. Elche had moments and showed fight, yet the visitors’ pace in transition and composure in the box proved decisive. Solid away performance, three big points in the bag.
