Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Second-Half Blitz Sends BAR Through

Barcelona mounted a stunning second-half comeback to beat Copenhagen 4-1 in their final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 8 clash at the Spotify Camp Nou. After surrendering an early goal to Viktor Dadason, Barcelona turned the contest on its head after the break, with Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser sparking the revival. Lamine Yamal then scored and also assisted, before Raphinha’s penalty and Marcus Rashford’s brilliant free-kick extended the lead and sealed a commanding victory. The win propelled Barcelona into the top eight of the league phase and secured automatic qualification to the Champions League Round of 16.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates with team mates his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
1/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Hansi Flick
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Birger Meling
Copenhagen's Birger Meling fights for the ball against Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal his side's third goal from a penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his side's third goal from a penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball against Copenhagen's goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-William Clem
Copenhagen's William Clem fights for the ball against Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball against Copenhagen's Marcos Lopez during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Barcelona vs Copenhagen Champions League Soccer-Vicktor Dabason
Copenhagen's Vicktor Dabason celebrates with Jordan Larsson the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Copenhagen in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Green Shirts Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

  2. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vigneshwaran Akash Rattles Proteas With Four-For

  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 1: Siraj Puts Chhattisgarh On Backfoot; KL Rahul Playing For Karnataka

  4. Sophie Molineux Named All-Format Captain As Australia Announce Squad For India Series

  5. IPL's RAPP Sheet Explained: Steve Smith, Daryl Mitchell Among 1,300 Players With Another Chance

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open SF: Kazakh Leading In First Set

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Elina Svitolina In Straight Sets To Reach 4th Consecutive Final

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: Top Seed Sails Into 4th Straight Final With Ease

  4. Australian Open 2026 Preview: American Jessica Pegula To Set Clash With Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina In 2nd Semi-Final

  5. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Aryna Sabalenka And Elina Svitolina Set For Exciting Semi-Final Showdown In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Negotiating From Unequal Ground: DMK’s Cold Response To Congress Demands

  2. Who’ll Claim Ajit Pawar’s Political Legacy And What’s The Future Of The NCP?  

  3. Fire In Wow! Momo Factory Kills At Least 20 People, Several Bodies Missing

  4. Ajit Pawar, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM, Was An Ace Administrator

  5. Three-Day State Mourning For Ajit Pawar, Govt Offices Shut Today: Fadnavis

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Singapore To Screen Travellers From Nipah Virus Break Areas

  2. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  3. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  4. Protesters Rally Against ICE At Sundance As Political Climate Spills Onto Park City Streets

  5. India-EU Trade Deal Favours New Delhi, Says Top US Trade Official

Latest Stories

  1. Kohrra 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti Teams Up With Mona Singh To Investigate A Complex Murder Case

  2. Kerala Budget Raises Honorariums For Frontline Workers

  3. 'AIIMS Delhi Is A Class Apart Institution But Donor Care Is A Different Story'

  4. Flight Attendant Pinki Mali Among Five Killed In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

  5. Thursday Special Review | A Scrumptious Family Drama With A Soft, Healing Heart

  6. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 1: Siraj Puts Chhattisgarh On Backfoot; KL Rahul Playing For Karnataka

  7. Delhi NCR Wakes Up to Foggy Mornings, Dry Weather Expected Today

  8. Ajit Pawar Last Rites Today In Baramati After Fatal Plane Crash, Amit Shah to Attend