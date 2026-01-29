Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Second-Half Blitz Sends BAR Through
Barcelona mounted a stunning second-half comeback to beat Copenhagen 4-1 in their final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 8 clash at the Spotify Camp Nou. After surrendering an early goal to Viktor Dadason, Barcelona turned the contest on its head after the break, with Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser sparking the revival. Lamine Yamal then scored and also assisted, before Raphinha’s penalty and Marcus Rashford’s brilliant free-kick extended the lead and sealed a commanding victory. The win propelled Barcelona into the top eight of the league phase and secured automatic qualification to the Champions League Round of 16.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE